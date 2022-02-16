Erick Armstrong scored 11 points and three other Warriors each scored 10 as Memorial Christian capped the regular season with a 71-15 home rout of Leander Sterling Classical on Tuesday.
The Warriors (22-3) finished 10-0 in TCAF D2-District 3 and won their league championship for the fourth straight year.
Jeremy Hampton, Xavier Catlin and Clarence Jackson also scored in double figures for the defending state champions.
Sterling managed just six points in the opening half and trailed by 36.
The Warriors open the TCAF playoffs on Friday against Arlington St. Paul.
SOFTBALL
Harley Wakeman had three hits, Mia Maldonado homered and the Lampasas softball team routed Rogers 13-1 in their season opener on Tuesday in Robinson.
Alycia Cantu had two hits, inluding a run-scoring single in the first inning.
The Lady Badgers scored six runs in the second inning. Maldonado homered in the fifth.
Right-hander Caitlyn Sanguinet started in the circle for Lampasas and tossed two hitless innings with four strikeouts.
The Lady Badgers only struck out once and finished with 11 hits. They were flawless in the field.
Lampasas returns to action Thursday in the Killeen tournament.
SOCCER
Bella Lindsey scored four times and Cobie Chandler and Nyla Long each had two goals to lead the Lampasas Lady Badgers in a 9-0 win at home against Florence
Tate Brown also scored for Lampasas.
Keona Cartwright earned the shutout in goal.
BELTON BOYS 5, KILLEEN 2: At Belton, Mason Ladd recorded a hat trick and the Tigers erupted for four goals in the second half to beat the Roos.
With the win, Belton (4-2-1, 14 pts in 12-6A) leapfrogged Killeen (4-3-0, 12) into third place at the midway point of the league race.
Belton's Cole Chrisman scored the lone goal of the opening half.
Ladd made it 2-0 early in the second half and kept answering each time Killeen pulled within one.
Kyle Rimberg capped the scoring for the Tigers, who travel to league-leading Temple on Friday.
