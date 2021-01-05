TJ Johnson led three Tigers with at least 20 points and Belton pulled away in the second half for an 82-67 win at Copperas Cove.
Johnson scored 26 for Belton (12-2), which improved to 3-0 in 12-6A play and took over sole possession of the district lead when ninth-ranked Ellison lost 41-35 at Harker Heights.
Ben Jones and Trap Johnson each added 20 points. Keyden Downs finished with 11.
Cove and Belton played to a 37-37 halftime draw, but the Tigers took control with a 30-14 third quarter.
The Tigers host Ellison on Friday.
LAGO VISTA BOYS 55, LAKE BELTON 44: At Lago Vista, the Vikings used a 22-8 run in the third quarter to build a 19-point lead and held on to beat the Broncos in Lake Belton's final tuneup for Friday's District 19-4A opener.
Easton Hammond led the Broncos with 15 points. Leonard King added 10.
The Broncos travel to Salado on Friday for the first district game in team history.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAKE BELTON 3, CHINA SPRING 0: At China Spring, Macey Weber scored the first goal in Lady Bronco soccer history and that was all Lake Belton needed to win its debut.
Weber broke a scoreless tie with 28 minutes remaining. Abrie Orozco and Tristen Oliphant added goals to seal the victory.
The Lady Broncos will play in the Gator Classic Tournament beginning Thursday in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 2, LAMPASAS 1: At Lampasas, freshman Bella Lindsey scored the lone goal for the Lady Badgers.
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
Belton 3-0
Bryan 2-1
Ellison 2-1
Harker Heights 2-1
Shoemaker 2-1
Copperas Cove 1-2
Killeen 0-3
Temple 0-3
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 82, Copperas Cove 67
- Bryan 76, Temple 55
- Harker Heights 41, No. 9 Ellison 35
- Shoemaker 59, Killeen 56
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
- Robinson 5, Florence 1
GIRLS
- Georgetown Gateway 2, Lampasas 1
- Lake Belton 3, China Spring 0
- Robinson 7, Florence 1
TUESDAY’S AREA BASKETBALL
BOYS
- Lago Vista 55, Lake Belton 44
- Lampasas 59, Salado 53
GIRLS
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 55, Lampasas 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.