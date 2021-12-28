BOYS
- Memorial Christian 74, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 57
BUDA HAYS HAWKS CLASSIC
First Round
- Belton 84, Austin McCallum 36
Second Round
- Fort Bend Clements 57, Belton 48
CONROE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- Ellison 61, Spring Dekaney 48
LEANDER GLENN TOURNAMENT
- Leander Glenn 61, Lake Belton 31
- Katy Mayde Creek 85, Lake Belton 54
ROCKPORT COACH K CLASSIC
- Salado 52, Rockport-Fulton 48
Championship
- Salado 50, Bandera 47, OT
ROUND ROCK TOURNAMENT
First Round
- No. 9 Austin Westlake 71, Killeen 32
TROY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Hillsboro 50, Florence 44
WACO MIDWAY M.T. RICE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Gold Bracket
- Temple 71, Copperas Cove 59
Silver Bracket
- No. 14 Harker Heights 52, Grapevine 43
- No. 14 Harker Heights 59, Converse Judson 54
Bronze Bracket
- Shoemaker 59, Pflugerville Hendrickson 55
- Round Rock Stony Point 72, Shoemaker 54
WIMBERLEY TOURNAMENT
- Lampasas 64, Uvalde 53
- Lampasas 59, San Diego 34
GIRLS
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
Silver Bracket
- Ellison 52, Cypress Ridge 15
- Fulshear 47, Copperas Cove 40
Semifinals
- Cypress Springs 45, Ellison 41
LAKE TRAVIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Gold Bracket
- Katy Tompkins 51, Killeen 43
MANSFIELD ISD TOURNAMENT
First Round
- Wylie East 51, Harker Heights 45
WACO MIDWAY M.T. RICE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation Bracket Semifinals
- Belton 45, Shoemaker 38
WIMBERLEY HOOPFEST
- Lampasas 62, Austin St. Michael’s 40
- Lampasas 67, Gonzales 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.