BOYS

  • Memorial Christian 74, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 57

BUDA HAYS HAWKS CLASSIC

First Round

  • Belton 84, Austin McCallum 36

Second Round

  • Fort Bend Clements 57, Belton 48

CONROE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

  • Ellison 61, Spring Dekaney 48

LEANDER GLENN TOURNAMENT

  • Leander Glenn 61, Lake Belton 31
  • Katy Mayde Creek 85, Lake Belton 54

ROCKPORT COACH K CLASSIC

  • Salado 52, Rockport-Fulton 48

Championship

  • Salado 50, Bandera 47, OT

ROUND ROCK TOURNAMENT

First Round

  • No. 9 Austin Westlake 71, Killeen 32

TROY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

  • Hillsboro 50, Florence 44

WACO MIDWAY M.T. RICE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Gold Bracket

  • Temple 71, Copperas Cove 59

Silver Bracket

  • No. 14 Harker Heights 52, Grapevine 43
  • No. 14 Harker Heights 59, Converse Judson 54

Bronze Bracket

  • Shoemaker 59, Pflugerville Hendrickson 55
  • Round Rock Stony Point 72, Shoemaker 54

WIMBERLEY TOURNAMENT

  • Lampasas 64, Uvalde 53
  • Lampasas 59, San Diego 34

GIRLS

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL

Silver Bracket

  • Ellison 52, Cypress Ridge 15
  • Fulshear 47, Copperas Cove 40

Semifinals

  • Cypress Springs 45, Ellison 41

LAKE TRAVIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Gold Bracket

  • Katy Tompkins 51, Killeen 43

MANSFIELD ISD TOURNAMENT

First Round

  • Wylie East 51, Harker Heights 45

WACO MIDWAY M.T. RICE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation Bracket Semifinals

  • Belton 45, Shoemaker 38

WIMBERLEY HOOPFEST

  • Lampasas 62, Austin St. Michael’s 40
  • Lampasas 67, Gonzales 29

