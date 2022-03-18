BELTON — Belton fell behind early, giving up six runs in the second, and had trouble figuring out Bryan starter Rylan Hill until it was too late as the Tigers dropped an 18-2 District 12-6A loss in five innings Friday night at the newly christened Tidwell Field.
After Belton (5-7-1, 1-1) held serve in the opening frame, getting a pair of nice defensive plays by outfielders TJ Johnson and Aaron Bain in the top half, the Vikings (9-2, 2-0) broke through in the second, using an error and two walks in their first three plate appearances to ignite a six-run inning.
Bryan then tacked on five two-out runs over the next two frames to pull out to an 11-run lead before the Tigers finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Belton’s three pitchers struggled to find the strike zone throughout, combining to walk 11 and hit one batter as the Vikings scored at least two runs in every inning but the first, capping their win with a seven-run outburst in the fifth before Hill sat down the Tigers in order in the bottom half to seal the win.
Hill was sharp save for the fourth, using a biting curve and crisp fastball to keep Belton hitters off balance and finishing with seven strikeouts in the complete game, giving up just two hits and hitting one Belton batter.
Down 11-0 with one out in the fourth, Tigers’ designated hitter Tanner Conroy one-hopped a double off the left-centerfield wall to make for their first hit of the night. Following a strike out of Caleb Lamm, Johnson then worked a walk before Bain ripped the first pitch he saw down the left-field line for a two-run double to cut the gap to 11-2.
That was all the Tigers could manage off Hill, though, who gave up only two other base runners, one on a two-out error in the first and another when he hit Belton leadoff batter Mason Ramm with two outs in the third. Each time Hill recovered to retire the next batter and end the inning.
Kyle Turner paced Bryan’s 14-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, as eight of the Vikings’ 11 bases on balls they compiled eventually equated to a run.
Belton did help itself out in the field, throwing out a pair of Bryan base runners at home plate to end innings.
The Tigers first got Chance Crawford out in the second when he tried to dart home from third after Belton catcher Kade Norwood threw the ball back to Ramos on the mound but an alert Ramos threw back home in time to nab him for the out.
In the third, Bryan courtesy runner Tysen Green then tried to score from second on a Kyle Turner single into left, running past a stop sign from his third-base coach as he was gunned down when Bain hit cutoff man Lamm, who easily got him at the plate.
The night started out with a pre-game ceremony honoring longtime Belton baseball coach David Tidwell, who coached the Tigers from 1985 to 2008 and led them to a 1994 Class 4A state title.
Tidwell, who earned 491 career wins, said it was the honor of his life as he was joined by a number of former players on the field, which was named in his honor.
Belton will travel to Harker Heights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Bryan will host Shoemaker.
BRYAN 18, BELTON 2 (5)
Bryan 062 37x x — 18
Belton 000 20x x — 2
Hill and Kubichek. Ramos, Munz (4), Lane (5) and Norwood. WP—Hill. LP—Ramos. 2B: Bry.: Crawford, Harlin; Bel.: Conroy, Bain.
Records—Bryan 9-2, 2-0; Belton 5-7-1, 1-1.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 2-0
Harker Heights 2-0
Killeen 2-0
Belton 1-1
Copperas Cove 1-1
Ellison 0-2
Shoemaker 0-2
Temple 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 18, Belton 2, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 12, Shoemaker 0, 6 innings
- Harker Heights 7, Temple 3
- Killeen 25, Ellison 3, 5 innings
