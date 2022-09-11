Makaelyn Perez led Belton with 13 kills and the Lady Tigers overcame a slow start to beat Waco University 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday in a District 22-5A opener.
Kambyl Utley and Veronica Storey each added eight kills.
Lole Reyes led Belton with 20 digs. Jacci Myers recorded 16. Perez and Nora Halabi each had 12.
Jayla Williams made 18 assists to go with seven digs. Charlotte Kallina had 15 assists.
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Lampasas def. Waco Connally 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 15-10
District 12-6A (season-openers)
- Copperas Cove def. Harker Heights 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25
- Hutto def. Bryan 25-18, 25-22, 25-13
- Waco Midway def. Pflugerville Weiss 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
- BYE: Temple
District 22-5A (season-openers)
- Belton def. Waco University 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
- Chaparral def. Waco 25-13, 25-20, 26-24
- Ellison def. Killeen
- Shoemaker def. Lake Belton 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.