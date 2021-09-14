BELTON —The Belton Lady Tigers weren’t always in sync on Tuesday night against the 2020 District 12-6A volleyball champs.
But when they needed to be on, they were unstoppable.
After dropping the opening set, the Lady Tigers came back to top the Harker Heights Lady Knights, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 28-26 at Tiger Gym.
“It feels really good,” Belton hitter Makaelyn Perez said of the win. “I think we have a really good chance of winning district this year.”
While the final set was the closest, the win came down to the second set. With the Lady Tigers (14-13, 2-0) already trailing a set, they knew that it was crucial not to drop the set.
“It was really intense,” Perez said. We were all talking in the huddle what we can do with the ball, where we can place it, because they were really finding our spots, so we had to hone in on what worked.”
A back and forth set finally turned Belton’s way for good trailing 19-21.
A service error by Harker Heights and a kill by Carson Thiebaud tied the set at 21. Perez then hit a ball into the net to give the Lady Knights (7-13 0-2) the lead, but she came right back with a kill to tie it back up and then went to the service line, where she got two aces on serves the Lady Knights hit into the ceiling, including the final serve of the set to tie the match at 1.
“One of our goals is to win the second set,” Perez said. “But we had such a good mentality and really wanted to beat them that had we lost that we would have worked our butts off to (come back and) win set 3.”
After winning set 3, the Lady Tigers made sure not to let Harker Heights force a fifth set, though the Lady Knights fought all the way in a final set that saw 15 ties, including ties at 20-all through 26-all — a span that saw four lead changes — before the Lady Tigers finally won it when the Lady Knights were called for a net violation on the final point of the match.
Perez’s 15 kills paced the Lady Tigers, who have won four consecutive matches, and sit tied for first in the district.
Emily Revis added 12 kills for the Lady Tigers, who host Shoemaker on Friday. Harker Heights was led by Kayla Williams with 18 kills.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Harker Heights 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 28-26
- Bryan def. Shoemaker 25-17, 25-14, 25-12
- Copperas Cove def. Killeen 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
- Ellison def. Temple 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
12-6A VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS
Belton 2-0
Bryan 2-0
Copperas Cove 2-0
Ellison 2-0
Harker Heights 0-2
Killeen 0-2
Shoemaker 0-2
Temple 0-2
