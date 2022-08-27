A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13

Abbott 66, Blum 18

Abilene Wylie 30, Brownwood 24

Albany 19, Lubbock Trinity 15

Alice 49, CC King 7

Alvarado 41, Springtown 7

Alvin Shadow Creek 32, Manvel 13

Amarillo Caprock 54, Hereford 7

Amarillo River Road 15, Lubbock Roosevelt 12

Amherst 32, Lenorah Grady 6

Andrews 11, Canyon Randall 7

Anna 54, Decatur 35

Anthony 22, San Elizario 16

Anton 48, Lazbuddie 0

Apple Springs 51, Longview Trinity 6

Archer City 35, Quanah 12

Argyle 37, Melissa 18

Argyle Liberty Christian 28, Plano Prestonwood 7

Arlington 40, Mesquite 37

Arlington Oakridge 24, Arlington Grace Prep 20

Arlington Pantego Christian 25, Bay Area Christian 7

Aspermont 34, Blackwell 28

Athens 34, Brownsboro 27

Atlanta 27, Elysian Fields 2

Aubrey 28, Sunnyvale 24

Austin Bowie 27, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Austin Hill Country 62, Round Rock Christian 14

Austin Hyde Park 56, Austin Achieve 0

Austin Regents 35, SA Central Catholic 20

Austin SPC 66, Marble Falls Faith 20

Austin St. Dominic Savio 26, Austin Navarro 16

Austin Veritas 58, Williamson County Home School 8

Austin Westlake 44, Fort Bend Ridge Point 14

Axtell 40, Moody 21

Azle Christian School 45, Bryson 0

Banquete 22, Freer 12

Bartlett 29, Frost 16

Bay City 68, Sweeny 0

Baytown Lee 22, Pasadena South Houston 15

Baytown Sterling 27, Houston Northbrook 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 32, Houston Second Baptist 24

Beeville Jones 20, Sinton 17

Bellaire Episcopal 42, Livingston 7

Bells 38, Muenster 17

Bellville 24, La Grange 14

Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27

Benjamin 78, Moran 6

Blooming Grove 28, Riesel 0

Bloomington 26, Woodsboro 23

Boerne Geneva 27, Austin St. Michael 20

Boerne-Champion 27, Laredo United South 22

Boling 34, Palacios 14

Bonham 45, Sadler S&S Consolidated 21

Booker 16, Wheeler 6

Boyd 45, Blue Ridge 26

Boys Ranch 22, Ropesville Ropes 12

Breckenridge 42, Jacksboro 13

Bremond 53, Normangee 0

Brookshire Royal 49, Worthing 0

Brownfield 45, Post 12

Brownsville St. Joseph 40, Brownsville Lopez 25

Bryan 68, Waller 21

Bryan Allen Academy 59, Bryan Christian Homeschool 38

Bullard 28, Mabank 22

Bulverde Bracken 56, Giddings State School 0

Burkburnett 62, Bridgeport 34

Burleson Centennial 42, Burleson 13

Burnet 36, La Vernia 25

Burton 21, Holland 18

Bushland 52, West Plains 6

CC Annapolis 30, Austin NYOS 26

CC Carroll 52, Edcouch-Elsa 28

CC Miller 35, Rockport-Fulton 14

CC Ray 13, Laredo Nixon 7

CC Tuloso-Midway 20, CC Moody 7

Caddo Mills 29, Nevada Community 0

Cameron Yoe 71, Lago Vista 35

Canadian 49, Seminole, Okla. 14

Canton 34, Mineola 27

Canyon 42, Clovis, N.M. 6

Carrollton Prince of Peace 60, Keller Harvest Christian 58

Carrollton Smith 43, Denton 42

Carthage 45, Kilgore 10

Cayuga 32, Cushing 7

Cedar Park Summit 57, Concordia 20

Celeste 28, Trenton 20

Celina 45, Paris 14

Centennial, N.M. 49, EP Franklin 21

Center 44, Tatum 42

Centerville 35, Buffalo 6

Charlotte 22, Agua Dulce 20

Cherokee 60, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 14

Chester 47, Galveston O'Connell 0

Childress 16, Abernathy 14

Chilton 42, Bosqueville 13

China Spring 38, Lorena 20

Cisco 41, Clyde 13

Claude 48, Roby 46

Clear Falls 20, Pearland 17

Cleveland 31, Splendora 24

Clint Mountain View 40, Alpine 13

Clute Brazoswood 35, Beaumont United 32

Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Liberty 21

Coleman 7, Mason 6

Collinsville 50, Tioga 28

Colmesneil 20, Saratoga West Hardin 19

Columbus 42, Giddings 7

Comanche 49, Brady 7

Conroe Caney Creek 33, Pasadena Rayburn 28

Conroe Covenant 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 42

Conroe Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13

Cooper 32, Grand Saline 18

Corrigan-Camden 28, Buna 21

Cotulla 42, CC West Oso 40

Covington 40, Aquilla 28

Crandall 58, Forney 55

Cranfills Gap 66, Bynum 21

Crawford 49, Goldthwaite 0

Crockett 48, Marlin 31

Cross Plains 40, Winters 14

Crystal City 27, Brackett 7

Cuero 43, El Campo 14

Cypress Community Christian 54, Bryan Brazos Christian 0

Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 16

Cypress Springs 28, Fort Bend Bush 12

Cypress Woods 38, Katy Taylor 17

DASCHE 40, Houston Northside Home 34

Daingerfield 14, Gladewater 13

Dallas Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21

Dallas Covenant 41, Founders Classical Academy 0

Dallas Episcopal 58, Addison Trinity 43

Dallas Gateway 22, Chico 21

Dallas Highland Park 38, Lewisville Marcus 24

Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Hebron 7

Dallas Lutheran 46, Greenville Christian 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, Aledo 17

Dallas Pinkston 33, Wills Point 14

Dallas Spruce 29, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas St. Mark 47, FW Country Day 15

Davenport 33, Victoria West 26

Dawson 46, Rio Vista 35

De Leon 28, Junction 8

DeSoto 35, St. Augustine, La. 10

Deer Park 42, La Porte 14

Denison 28, Sherman 21

Denton Braswell 45, Northwest Eaton 20

Denver City 21, Borger 20, OT

Devine 42, SA Memorial 0

Deweyville 40, Mount Enterprise 26

Divine Savior Academy 35, Houston Westbury Christian 33

Donna 42, La Feria 21

Dripping Springs 23, Austin Vandegrift 20

EP Bel Air 56, EP Irvin 21

EP Coronado 34, EP Chapin 20

EP Del Valle 56, EP Burges 0

EP El Dorado 35, EP Parkland 27

EP Hanks 40, EP Bowie 15

EP Jefferson 21, Clint Horizon 19

EP Pebble Hills 23, Canutillo 0

EP Riverside 55, EP Ysleta 42

Eagle Christian 38, Waco Vanguard 6

Eagle Pass 49, Eagle Pass Winn 7

Early 34, Bangs 20

East Chambers 42, Beaumont Kelly 0

Edgewood 41, Commerce 14

Edinburg 21, McAllen 13

Edinburg Vela 50, Edinburg North 14

Edna 47, East Bernard 7

El Paso Eastlake 27, EP Andress 14

Eldorado 7, Christoval 0

Elgin 29, Lampasas 20

Elkhart 42, Huntington 20

Emory Rains 24, Lone Oak 14

Eustace 27, Farmersville 21

FW Carter-Riverside 36, Dallas Jefferson 7

FW Chisholm Trail 59, Dallas Adams 7

FW Covenant Classical 70, Westlake Academy 64

FW Lake Country 39, McKinney Christian 28

FW Nazarene 52, Decatur Victory Christian 42

FW Nolan 37, FW All Saints 21

FW North Side 42, Dallas Roosevelt 14

FW Paschal 16, Irving 7

FW Southwest 20, Waco 6

FW Southwest Christian 54, FW Trinity Valley 21

FW Temple Christian 28, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14

FW Western Hills 54, Maypearl 53

FW Wyatt 40, Dallas Lincoln 39

Fabens 46, Chaparral, N.M. 6

Falfurrias 30, Santa Maria 14

Farwell 27, New Deal 21

Flatonia 35, Shiner St. Paul 0

Floresville 48, SA Lanier 7

Flower Mound Coram Deo 14, Colleyville Covenant 12

Floydada 34, Ralls 6

Forestburg 45, North Texas (NTX) 31

Fort Bend Christian 51, Iowa Colony 7

Fort Bend Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17

Fort Davis 70, Dell City 20

Fort Stockton 18, EP Austin 16

Fort Worth Christian 61, Dublin 23

Fort Worth THESA 52, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 6

Franklin 22, Woodville 12

Frankston 24, Grapeland 22

Frassati Catholic 46, Sabine Pass 0

Fredericksburg Heritage 54, San Marcos Baptist Academy 52

Frisco 36, FW Brewer 7

Frisco Centennial 31, Richardson 0

Frisco Independence 49, Valera Panther Creek 14

Frisco Legacy Christian 49, HSAA 0

Frisco Memorial 30, Garland Lakeview Centennial 28

Frisco Reedy 69, Azle 27

Galena Park 37, Baytown Goose Creek 36

Galveston Ball 49, La Marque 7

Ganado 39, Van Vleck 14

Garden City 30, Turkey Valley 26

Garrison 35, Hughes Springs 30

Gatesville 22, Taylor 21

Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14

Gholson 58, Kopperl 8

Gilmer 51, Tyler Chapel Hill 27

Gladewater Union Grove 28, Tyler Gorman 26

Glen Rose 43, Grandview 22

Goliad 34, El Maton Tidehaven 27

Gonzales 34, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16

Gordon 49, Throckmorton 0

Gorman 58, Lometa 12

Graham 41, Bowie 22

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Marfa 16

Granger 28, Hubbard 6

Grapevine Faith 61, Bullard Brook Hill 21

Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0

Gruver 24, Sanford-Fritch 7

Hallettsville 14, Shiner 7

Hallsville 44, Terrell 41

Harlingen 37, Harlingen South 7

Haskell 27, New Home 7

Haskell Paint Creek 100, Harrold 45

Hawley 30, Tuscola Jim Ned 7

Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12

Hemphill 42, San Augustine 0

Hempstead 26, Austin Northeast 0

Henrietta 22, Windthorst 7

Hermleigh 71, Ackerly Sands 39

Hico 45, Bruceville-Eddy 6

Hidalgo 48, Pharr Valley View 16

Hillsboro 45, McGregor 22

Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12

Holliday 28, Iowa Park 7

Hooks 17, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 14

Houston Heights 54, Cleburne 20

Houston Heights High School (Charter) 54, Cleburne 20

Houston KIPP Northeast 63, Houston KIPP East End 6

Houston King 63, Crosby 7

Houston Lamar 56, Beaumont West Brook 22

Houston Lutheran South 44, Houston Christian 7

Houston Northland Christian 42, Woodlands Legacy Prep 20

Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. Pius X 7

Houston St. Thomas 43, Houston St. John's 28

Houston Sterling 54, Houston Spring Woods 14

Houston Stratford 46, Tomball 28

Houston Waltrip 53, Houston North Forest 14

Houston Washington 34, Wharton 6

Houston Westbury 7, Houston Madison 0

Howe 20, Honey Grove 15

Huffman Hargrave 28, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 27

Hull-Daisetta 22, Kountze 12

Humble 20, Channelview 14

Hurst Bell 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21

Hutto 46, San Marcos 21

Idalou 38, Sweetwater 20

Ingleside 46, Mathis 7

Iraan 29, La Pryor 22

Iredell 55, Gustine 8

Irving Cistercian 44, Plano John Paul II 0

Itasca 58, Meridian 0

Jasper 20, Houston Kinkaid 15

Jefferson 43, New Boston 0

Jersey Village 56, Alief Hastings 29

Joaquin 48, Arp 14

Johnson City 30, Comfort 20

Jonesboro 68, Coolidge 20

Jourdanton 48, Natalia 20

Justin Northwest 44, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Karnes City 41, Odem 13

Katy 49, League City Clear Springs 16

Katy Paetow 14, Conroe 3

Kaufman 24, Lindale 17

Keller Timber Creek 48, Arlington Lamar 25

Kenedy 21, Ben Bolt 0

Kennedale Fellowship 61, Rockwall Providence Academy 28

Kerrville Tivy 28, Castroville Medina Valley 6

Killeen 42, Killeen Chaparral 6

Killeen Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24

Kirbyville 52, Trinity 0

Klein Oak 50, Spring Dekaney 25

Kress 61, Hart 14

LEE 12, Sonia Sotomayor 7

La Villa 34, Progreso 6

Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21

Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7

Lake Worth 36, Ferris 30, OT

Lancaster 26, Dallas Skyline 0

Laredo Johnson 14, Laredo Martin 7

Leander Glenn 34, Pieper 10

Lewisville 28, Garland Naaman Forest 6

Lexington 35, Thorndale 33

Liberty Hill 35, SA Wagner 21

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Little Elm 42, Arlington Bowie 41, OT

Littlefield 28, Muleshoe 7

Llano 48, Jarrell 26

Lockhart 27, SA Southwest 20

Logos Prep 45, Katy Faith West 15

Longview 36, McKinney Boyd 10

Longview East Texas Christian 72, Longview Heritage 22

Loop 42, Lubbock Christ The King 16

Loraine 48, Roscoe Highland 15

Los Fresnos 28, Weslaco East 7

Louise 55, Danbury 10

Lovelady 28, Groveton 7

Lubbock 41, EP Socorro 8

Lubbock Christian 52, Kermit 20

Lubbock Cooper 27, Dumas 8

Lucas Christian 38, Savoy 0

Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 23

Luling 32, Altair Rice 16

Lumberton 38, Hamshire-Fannett 31

Madisonville 42, Diboll 0

Magnolia West 28, Barbers Hill 10

Malakoff 28, New London West Rusk 7

Malakoff Cross Roads 56, Tyler All Saints 18

Manor 33, Austin LBJ 20

Manor New Tech 58, Austin Eastside Memorial 14

Mansfield 31, Hewitt Midway 14

Mansfield Lake Ridge 50, Mansfield Summit 27

Mansfield Timberview 34, South Grand Prairie 30

Marion 21, Hondo 20

Marshall 40, Tyler 29

Mart 54, Paris Chisum 0

Maud 28, Hawkins 20

May 58, Jayton 12

McAllen Memorial 31, Brownsville Hanna 28

McCamey 28, Crane 21

McLean 74, Amarillo San Jacinto 24

Meadow 46, Baird 0

Medina 76, Rochelle 56

Memphis 20, Dimmitt 8

Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2

Mertzon Irion County 80, Imperial Buena Vista 60

Midland 56, EP Montwood 28

Midland Legacy 47, Amarillo 21

Milano 41, Waco Reicher 7

Milford 73, Keene Smith 42

Millsap 40, Hamilton 0

Mineral Wells 53, FW Castleberry 13

Mount Pleasant 22, Pittsburg 16

Mount Vernon 48, Quinlan Ford 28

Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Petrolia 14

Mullin 38, Brookesmith 6

Munday 18, MC Prep 14

N. Richland Hills Birdville 32, Crowley 28

Navasota 41, Geronimo Navarro 14

Nazareth 63, Whiteface 20

Needville 21, West Columbia 20

New Braunfels Canyon 43, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42

New Caney 49, Montgomery 14

New Caney Porter 31, Dayton 14

New Diana 20, Quitman 18

New Waverly 44, Shepherd 32

Newton 30, Anahuac 14

Nixon-Smiley 48, SA Christian 27

Nocona 41, Era 22

North Crowley 50, Arlington Houston 12

North Dallas 32, Dallas Samuell 6

North Forney 49, Whitehouse 47

Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0

Odessa 42, Lubbock Monterey 39

Odessa Permian 17, Abilene 3

Oglesby 46, Penelope 38

Olney 31, Alvord 0

Olton 49, Sudan 0

Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 0

Orangefield 28, Bridge City 9

Ore City 13, Linden-Kildare 7

PSJA Memorial 17, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Paducah 68, Guthrie 42

Palestine 37, Nacogdoches 31

Palestine Westwood 41, Kemp 14

Palmer 63, Venus 20

Pampa 27, Big Spring 20

Panhandle 56, Clarendon 6

Paradise 36, Lindsay 7

Paris North Lamar 17, Carrollton Ranchview 14

Pasadena Dobie 14, Clear Brook 6

Pattonville Prairiland 41, Big Sandy 7

Pearsall 42, West Campus 6

Perrin-Whitt 37, Bowie Gold-Burg 27

Perryton 48, Dalhart 20

Pettus 28, Runge 0

Pilot Point 28, Callisburg 13

Plains 33, Tahoka 21

Plainview 42, Levelland 3

Plano East 31, Garland Rowlett 27

Ponder 64, Valley View 14

Port Arthur Memorial 50, Port Neches-Groves 15

Poteet 38, Bandera 13

Poth 21, Blanco 14

Pottsboro 39, Van Alstyne 36

Premont 46, Monte Alto 0

Prestonwood North 54, Denton Calvary 8

Price Carlisle 31, Harleton 0

Princeton 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Queen City 38, Bogata Rivercrest 28

Quinlan Boles 27, Overton 12

Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17

Rankin 52, Balmorhea 30

Red Oak 51, Lewisville The Colony 43

Red Oak Ovilla 37, Melissa CHANT 36

Rice 40, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 21, Mesquite Poteet 0

Richland Springs 56, High Island 0

Richmond Foster 49, Richmond George Ranch 7

Rio Grande City 43, Roma 27

Rio Grande City La Grulla 17, Brownsville Porter 10

Rising Star 53, Blanket 18

Robert Lee 67, Rotan 22

Robinson 17, Waco University 15

Robstown 52, Kingsville King 12

Rockdale 38, Teague 29

Rockwall Heritage 56, Campbell 34

Rogers 29, Little River Academy 23

Roscoe 46, Colorado City 20

Rosebud-Lott 59, Jewett Leon 19

Rosenberg Lamar 30, Fort Bend Willowridge 13

Round Rock 31, Pflugerville Weiss 14

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Cedar Park 14

Round Rock McNeil 49, Del Valle 13

Round Rock Westwood 42, Georgetown East View 27

Royse City 58, Grand Prairie 0

Rusk 35, Fairfield 3

SA Antonian 29, Pleasanton 12

SA Brooks 27, St Augustine 15

SA Burbank 24, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

SA Castle Hills 45, Prairie Lea 0

SA Churchill 31, SA Northside Stevens 28

SA Edison 22, SA Kennedy 7

SA FEAST 36, Brownsville Jubilee 6

SA Holy Cross 38, SA Cole 12

SA Jefferson 27, Lytle 0

SA Northside Brandeis 27, SA Northside O'Connor 17

SA Northside Clark 34, Buda Johnson 10

SA Northside Taft 42, Victoria East 13

SA Northside Warren 35, Laredo United 28

SA Roosevelt 43, Del Rio 21

SA South San Antonio 34, SA McCollum 21

SA Southside 59, Austin Crockett 12

SA St. Anthony's 33, Center Point 20

SA Texas Military 27, Bruni 14

SA Veterans Memorial 53, SA Harlandale 7

Sabinal 14, Dilley 6

Saginaw Boswell 46, Saginaw 0

Saint Jo 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 8

Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17

San Angelo Lake View 44, Lamesa 28

San Angelo Texas Leadership 42, Ozona 36

San Antonio Harlan 33, SA East Central 7

San Diego 27, George West 24

San Saba 46, Florence 14

Sanderson 76, Fort Hancock 0

Sanger 49, FW Benbrook 35

Santa Fe 27, Fort Bend Kempner 6

Santa Gertrudis Academy 43, Riviera Kaufer 8

Santa Rosa 34, Harlingen Marine Military 0

Santo 49, Electra 0

Schertz Clemens 14, SA Madison 10

Scurry-Rosser 41, Italy 19

Seagraves 30, Lockney 0

Sealy 39, Freeport Brazosport 20

Seguin 42, SA Alamo Heights 39

Seminole 46, Lovington, N.M. 6

Seymour 47, Anson 22

Shallowater 47, Monahans 27

Sharyland Pioneer 24, McAllen Rowe 21

Shelbyville 48, Alto 44

Silsbee 48, Vidor 7

Silverton 62, Petersburg 14

Simms Bowie 14, Como-Pickton 8

Smyer 47, Crosbyton 26

Snook 12, Iola 0

Snyder 28, Slaton 14

Somerset 35, SA Highlands 14

Sonora 29, Ballinger 7

Southlake Carroll 66, EP Eastwood 14

Southland 69, Cotton Center 26

Spring Westfield 63, Cypress Park 3

Spur 64, O'Donnell 18

St. John Bosco, Calif. 52, Allen 14

Stafford 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7

Stamford 48, Hamlin 0

Stanton 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 8

Stephenville 49, Midlothian Heritage 20

Sterling City 68, Odessa Compass 0

Stinnett West Texas 21, Hale Center 6

Stockdale 42, Ingram Moore 12

Stratford 42, Spearman 13

Sulphur Springs 21, Jacksonville 6

Sunray 32, Hooker, Okla. 29

Temple Central Texas 14, Austin Brentwood 12

Temple Holy Trinity 32, Buckholts 26

Tenaha 50, Pineland West Sabine 38

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 26, Henderson 22

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28, Brock 7

Texas City 27, Friendswood 13

The Woodlands Christian 10, John Cooper 7

Thrall 47, Somerville 8

Three Rivers 34, Falls City 0

Tolar 29, Peaster 15

Tom Bean 36, Cumby 28

Tomball Concordia 28, Katy Pope John 0

Tomball Rosehill 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13

Trent 79, Lueders-Avoca 32

Troy 23, Whitney 20

Tulia 41, Amarillo Highland Park 21

Tyler Grace Community 39, Winona 7

Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18

Universal City Randolph 42, Schulenburg 20

Uvalde 21, Carrizo Springs 13

Van 28, Longview Pine Tree 14

Van Horn 60, Sierra Blanca 25

Vanderbilt Industrial 25, Yoakum 20

Vega 54, Bovina 20

Vernon 56, WF City View 0

Vernon Northside 58, Afton Patton Springs 6

Victoria St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13

WF Rider 58, Wichita Falls 10

Waco Connally 65, Mexia 20

Waco La Vega 34, Kennedale 7

Wall 49, Eastland 20

Wallis Brazos 55, Yorktown 21

Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19

Warren 34, Hardin 13

Waskom 36, Redwater 10

Water Valley 80, Abilene Texas Leadership 19

Waxahachie 42, Ennis 2

Weatherford 38, Keller Central 14

Weatherford Christian 42, Valley Mills 26

Weimar 44, Schertz John Paul II 12

Welch Dawson 32, Olfen 13

Wellington 8, Frederick, Okla. 6

West 42, Godley 20

West Orange-Stark 32, Nederland 0

White Deer 38, Groom 36

White Oak 49, Troup 14

Whitesboro 41, Krum 16

Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 32

Willis 73, Bryan Rudder 14

Wimberley 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14

Wink 38, Big Lake Reagan County 7

Winnsboro 51, Omaha Pewitt 29

Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28

Woodson 33, Valera Panther Creek 12

Wortham 44, Kerens 20

Wylie 24, Richardson Pearce 7

Wylie Prep 68, Bethesda Christian 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Rule vs. Abilene Homeschool, ccd.

THURSDAY

Class 6A

Alvin 49, Aldine 0

Amarillo Tascosa 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Arlington Martin 39, Lake Travis 31

Austin Anderson 49, Austin McCallum 3

Brownsville Rivera 7, La Joya 0

Buda Hays 64, Austin Akins 14

Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13

Coppell 56, Sachse 27

Cypress Falls 21, Cypress Creek 20

Dallas Molina 42, FW South Hills 0

Denton Guyer 47, Rockwall-Heath 14

Donna North 26, Edinburg Economedes 6

Fort Bend Austin 10, Alief Elsik 7

Galena Park North Shore 49, The Woodlands 21

Harker Heights 33, Ellison 7

Houston Memorial 17, Katy Seven Lakes 13

Humble Atascocita 37, Dickinson 0

Humble Kingwood 28, League City Clear Creek 6

Irving MacArthur 43, Dallas Wilson 28

Katy Cinco Ranch 41, The Woodlands College Park 13

Katy Mayde Creek 30, Houston Westside 0

Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 23

Keller 34, Abilene Cooper 16

Keller Fossil Ridge 37, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Klein Cain 28, Humble Summer Creek 24

Klein Forest 42, Alief Taylor 21

Kyle Lehman 40, Bastrop 34

Mesquite Horn 41, Plano West 35

New Braunfels 34, Denton Ryan 33

Prosper 17, Euless Trinity 13

Round Rock Stony Point 53, Austin High 0

SA Northside Jay 25, SA Brackenridge 13

SA Northside Marshall 43, SA MacArthur 20

South Garland 40, Carrollton Turner 21

Spring 36, Fort Bend Travis 14

Class 5A

CC Calallen 22, Gregory-Portland 12

Colleyville Heritage 61, Irving Nimitz 5

Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28

Dallas Conrad 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Fort Bend Marshall 14, Klein 7

Frisco Heritage 28, Dallas White 0

Frisco Lone Star 38, Texarkana Texas 33

FW Arlington Heights 49, Joshua 31

Granbury 37, Carrollton Creekview 14

Grapevine 49, Frisco Wakeland 28

La Joya Palmview 30, PSJA Southwest 7

Laredo Cigarroa 28, Zapata 3

Leander 21, Pflugerville 7

Lubbock Coronado 20, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7

McKinney North 38, Garland 10

Midlothian 30, Arlington Seguin 14

Mission Memorial 32, Mission 20

Mission Sharyland 34, Brownsville Pace 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 42, Angleton 38

Rosenberg Terry 35, Fort Bend Clements 20

Seagoville 48, FW Trimble Tech 7

West Mesquite 37, Dallas Kimball 12

Wylie East 27, Richardson Berkner 0

Class 4A

Boerne 35, CC Flour Bluff 32

Cleveland Tarkington 35, Evadale 18

Houston Furr 61, Houston Chavez 0

Longview Spring Hill 44, Gladewater Sabine 34

Port Isabel 41, Lyford 40, OT

Smithville 56, Austin William Travis 0

WF Hirschi 48, Clint 7

Class 3A

Alba-Golden 55, Detroit 0

CC London 51, CC John Paul 0

Clifton 20, Merkel 12

Taft 47, Skidmore-Tynan 13

Whitewright 41, Clarksville 0

Class 2A

Bronte 44, Zephyr 37

Forsan 21, Coahoma 13

Leakey 48, Eden 8

Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2

Sundown 19, Shamrock 6

Timpson 53, Beckville 22

Class 1A

Avalon 66, Waco Methodist 20

Bluff Dale 53, Ladonia Fannindel 32

Borden County 42, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38

Follett 60, Hedley 0

Gilmer Union Hill 63, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 18

Ira 54, Matador Motley County 6

Lingleville 75, Morgan 30

Lorenzo 49, Wellman-Union 0

Miami 76, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Morton 51, Tornillo 0

Newcastle 72, Ranger 42

Paint Rock 64, Lohn 14

Santa Anna 58, Veribest 13

Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19

Private Schools

Baytown Christian 78, Bellville Faith 30

Midland Christian 24, EP Americas 16, 2OT

SA Town East Christian 28, Bulverde Gloria Deo 15

St. Mary’s Hall 22, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20

Other

Emerson 41, Dallas Hillcrest 34

Grand Oaks 31, Aldine Nimitz 26

KIPP Houston 18, Wisdom 13

Mount Calm 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0

N. Richland Hills Richland 49, Mansfield Legacy 31

Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17

Tribe Consolidated 64, Bryan St. Joseph 24

Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18

Wildorado 67, Lefors 18

