A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13
Abbott 66, Blum 18
Abilene Wylie 30, Brownwood 24
Albany 19, Lubbock Trinity 15
Alice 49, CC King 7
Alvarado 41, Springtown 7
Alvin Shadow Creek 32, Manvel 13
Amarillo Caprock 54, Hereford 7
Amarillo River Road 15, Lubbock Roosevelt 12
Amherst 32, Lenorah Grady 6
Andrews 11, Canyon Randall 7
Anna 54, Decatur 35
Anthony 22, San Elizario 16
Anton 48, Lazbuddie 0
Apple Springs 51, Longview Trinity 6
Archer City 35, Quanah 12
Argyle 37, Melissa 18
Argyle Liberty Christian 28, Plano Prestonwood 7
Arlington 40, Mesquite 37
Arlington Oakridge 24, Arlington Grace Prep 20
Arlington Pantego Christian 25, Bay Area Christian 7
Aspermont 34, Blackwell 28
Athens 34, Brownsboro 27
Atlanta 27, Elysian Fields 2
Aubrey 28, Sunnyvale 24
Austin Bowie 27, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Austin Hill Country 62, Round Rock Christian 14
Austin Hyde Park 56, Austin Achieve 0
Austin Regents 35, SA Central Catholic 20
Austin SPC 66, Marble Falls Faith 20
Austin St. Dominic Savio 26, Austin Navarro 16
Austin Veritas 58, Williamson County Home School 8
Austin Westlake 44, Fort Bend Ridge Point 14
Axtell 40, Moody 21
Azle Christian School 45, Bryson 0
Banquete 22, Freer 12
Bartlett 29, Frost 16
Bay City 68, Sweeny 0
Baytown Lee 22, Pasadena South Houston 15
Baytown Sterling 27, Houston Northbrook 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 32, Houston Second Baptist 24
Beeville Jones 20, Sinton 17
Bellaire Episcopal 42, Livingston 7
Bells 38, Muenster 17
Bellville 24, La Grange 14
Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
Benjamin 78, Moran 6
Blooming Grove 28, Riesel 0
Bloomington 26, Woodsboro 23
Boerne Geneva 27, Austin St. Michael 20
Boerne-Champion 27, Laredo United South 22
Boling 34, Palacios 14
Bonham 45, Sadler S&S Consolidated 21
Booker 16, Wheeler 6
Boyd 45, Blue Ridge 26
Boys Ranch 22, Ropesville Ropes 12
Breckenridge 42, Jacksboro 13
Bremond 53, Normangee 0
Brookshire Royal 49, Worthing 0
Brownfield 45, Post 12
Brownsville St. Joseph 40, Brownsville Lopez 25
Bryan 68, Waller 21
Bryan Allen Academy 59, Bryan Christian Homeschool 38
Bullard 28, Mabank 22
Bulverde Bracken 56, Giddings State School 0
Burkburnett 62, Bridgeport 34
Burleson Centennial 42, Burleson 13
Burnet 36, La Vernia 25
Burton 21, Holland 18
Bushland 52, West Plains 6
CC Annapolis 30, Austin NYOS 26
CC Carroll 52, Edcouch-Elsa 28
CC Miller 35, Rockport-Fulton 14
CC Ray 13, Laredo Nixon 7
CC Tuloso-Midway 20, CC Moody 7
Caddo Mills 29, Nevada Community 0
Cameron Yoe 71, Lago Vista 35
Canadian 49, Seminole, Okla. 14
Canton 34, Mineola 27
Canyon 42, Clovis, N.M. 6
Carrollton Prince of Peace 60, Keller Harvest Christian 58
Carrollton Smith 43, Denton 42
Carthage 45, Kilgore 10
Cayuga 32, Cushing 7
Cedar Park Summit 57, Concordia 20
Celeste 28, Trenton 20
Celina 45, Paris 14
Centennial, N.M. 49, EP Franklin 21
Center 44, Tatum 42
Centerville 35, Buffalo 6
Charlotte 22, Agua Dulce 20
Cherokee 60, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 14
Chester 47, Galveston O'Connell 0
Childress 16, Abernathy 14
Chilton 42, Bosqueville 13
China Spring 38, Lorena 20
Cisco 41, Clyde 13
Claude 48, Roby 46
Clear Falls 20, Pearland 17
Cleveland 31, Splendora 24
Clint Mountain View 40, Alpine 13
Clute Brazoswood 35, Beaumont United 32
Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Liberty 21
Coleman 7, Mason 6
Collinsville 50, Tioga 28
Colmesneil 20, Saratoga West Hardin 19
Columbus 42, Giddings 7
Comanche 49, Brady 7
Conroe Caney Creek 33, Pasadena Rayburn 28
Conroe Covenant 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 42
Conroe Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13
Cooper 32, Grand Saline 18
Corrigan-Camden 28, Buna 21
Cotulla 42, CC West Oso 40
Covington 40, Aquilla 28
Crandall 58, Forney 55
Cranfills Gap 66, Bynum 21
Crawford 49, Goldthwaite 0
Crockett 48, Marlin 31
Cross Plains 40, Winters 14
Crystal City 27, Brackett 7
Cuero 43, El Campo 14
Cypress Community Christian 54, Bryan Brazos Christian 0
Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 16
Cypress Springs 28, Fort Bend Bush 12
Cypress Woods 38, Katy Taylor 17
DASCHE 40, Houston Northside Home 34
Daingerfield 14, Gladewater 13
Dallas Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21
Dallas Covenant 41, Founders Classical Academy 0
Dallas Episcopal 58, Addison Trinity 43
Dallas Gateway 22, Chico 21
Dallas Highland Park 38, Lewisville Marcus 24
Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Hebron 7
Dallas Lutheran 46, Greenville Christian 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, Aledo 17
Dallas Pinkston 33, Wills Point 14
Dallas Spruce 29, FW Polytechnic 0
Dallas St. Mark 47, FW Country Day 15
Davenport 33, Victoria West 26
Dawson 46, Rio Vista 35
De Leon 28, Junction 8
DeSoto 35, St. Augustine, La. 10
Deer Park 42, La Porte 14
Denison 28, Sherman 21
Denton Braswell 45, Northwest Eaton 20
Denver City 21, Borger 20, OT
Devine 42, SA Memorial 0
Deweyville 40, Mount Enterprise 26
Divine Savior Academy 35, Houston Westbury Christian 33
Donna 42, La Feria 21
Dripping Springs 23, Austin Vandegrift 20
EP Bel Air 56, EP Irvin 21
EP Coronado 34, EP Chapin 20
EP Del Valle 56, EP Burges 0
EP El Dorado 35, EP Parkland 27
EP Hanks 40, EP Bowie 15
EP Jefferson 21, Clint Horizon 19
EP Pebble Hills 23, Canutillo 0
EP Riverside 55, EP Ysleta 42
Eagle Christian 38, Waco Vanguard 6
Eagle Pass 49, Eagle Pass Winn 7
Early 34, Bangs 20
East Chambers 42, Beaumont Kelly 0
Edgewood 41, Commerce 14
Edinburg 21, McAllen 13
Edinburg Vela 50, Edinburg North 14
Edna 47, East Bernard 7
El Paso Eastlake 27, EP Andress 14
Eldorado 7, Christoval 0
Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
Elkhart 42, Huntington 20
Emory Rains 24, Lone Oak 14
Eustace 27, Farmersville 21
FW Carter-Riverside 36, Dallas Jefferson 7
FW Chisholm Trail 59, Dallas Adams 7
FW Covenant Classical 70, Westlake Academy 64
FW Lake Country 39, McKinney Christian 28
FW Nazarene 52, Decatur Victory Christian 42
FW Nolan 37, FW All Saints 21
FW North Side 42, Dallas Roosevelt 14
FW Paschal 16, Irving 7
FW Southwest 20, Waco 6
FW Southwest Christian 54, FW Trinity Valley 21
FW Temple Christian 28, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14
FW Western Hills 54, Maypearl 53
FW Wyatt 40, Dallas Lincoln 39
Fabens 46, Chaparral, N.M. 6
Falfurrias 30, Santa Maria 14
Farwell 27, New Deal 21
Flatonia 35, Shiner St. Paul 0
Floresville 48, SA Lanier 7
Flower Mound Coram Deo 14, Colleyville Covenant 12
Floydada 34, Ralls 6
Forestburg 45, North Texas (NTX) 31
Fort Bend Christian 51, Iowa Colony 7
Fort Bend Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17
Fort Davis 70, Dell City 20
Fort Stockton 18, EP Austin 16
Fort Worth Christian 61, Dublin 23
Fort Worth THESA 52, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 6
Franklin 22, Woodville 12
Frankston 24, Grapeland 22
Frassati Catholic 46, Sabine Pass 0
Fredericksburg Heritage 54, San Marcos Baptist Academy 52
Frisco 36, FW Brewer 7
Frisco Centennial 31, Richardson 0
Frisco Independence 49, Valera Panther Creek 14
Frisco Legacy Christian 49, HSAA 0
Frisco Memorial 30, Garland Lakeview Centennial 28
Frisco Reedy 69, Azle 27
Galena Park 37, Baytown Goose Creek 36
Galveston Ball 49, La Marque 7
Ganado 39, Van Vleck 14
Garden City 30, Turkey Valley 26
Garrison 35, Hughes Springs 30
Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
Gholson 58, Kopperl 8
Gilmer 51, Tyler Chapel Hill 27
Gladewater Union Grove 28, Tyler Gorman 26
Glen Rose 43, Grandview 22
Goliad 34, El Maton Tidehaven 27
Gonzales 34, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16
Gordon 49, Throckmorton 0
Gorman 58, Lometa 12
Graham 41, Bowie 22
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Marfa 16
Granger 28, Hubbard 6
Grapevine Faith 61, Bullard Brook Hill 21
Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0
Gruver 24, Sanford-Fritch 7
Hallettsville 14, Shiner 7
Hallsville 44, Terrell 41
Harlingen 37, Harlingen South 7
Haskell 27, New Home 7
Haskell Paint Creek 100, Harrold 45
Hawley 30, Tuscola Jim Ned 7
Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12
Hemphill 42, San Augustine 0
Hempstead 26, Austin Northeast 0
Henrietta 22, Windthorst 7
Hermleigh 71, Ackerly Sands 39
Hico 45, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Hidalgo 48, Pharr Valley View 16
Hillsboro 45, McGregor 22
Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12
Holliday 28, Iowa Park 7
Hooks 17, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 14
Houston Heights 54, Cleburne 20
Houston Heights High School (Charter) 54, Cleburne 20
Houston KIPP Northeast 63, Houston KIPP East End 6
Houston King 63, Crosby 7
Houston Lamar 56, Beaumont West Brook 22
Houston Lutheran South 44, Houston Christian 7
Houston Northland Christian 42, Woodlands Legacy Prep 20
Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. Pius X 7
Houston St. Thomas 43, Houston St. John's 28
Houston Sterling 54, Houston Spring Woods 14
Houston Stratford 46, Tomball 28
Houston Waltrip 53, Houston North Forest 14
Houston Washington 34, Wharton 6
Houston Westbury 7, Houston Madison 0
Howe 20, Honey Grove 15
Huffman Hargrave 28, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 27
Hull-Daisetta 22, Kountze 12
Humble 20, Channelview 14
Hurst Bell 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
Hutto 46, San Marcos 21
Idalou 38, Sweetwater 20
Ingleside 46, Mathis 7
Iraan 29, La Pryor 22
Iredell 55, Gustine 8
Irving Cistercian 44, Plano John Paul II 0
Itasca 58, Meridian 0
Jasper 20, Houston Kinkaid 15
Jefferson 43, New Boston 0
Jersey Village 56, Alief Hastings 29
Joaquin 48, Arp 14
Johnson City 30, Comfort 20
Jonesboro 68, Coolidge 20
Jourdanton 48, Natalia 20
Justin Northwest 44, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Karnes City 41, Odem 13
Katy 49, League City Clear Springs 16
Katy Paetow 14, Conroe 3
Kaufman 24, Lindale 17
Keller Timber Creek 48, Arlington Lamar 25
Kenedy 21, Ben Bolt 0
Kennedale Fellowship 61, Rockwall Providence Academy 28
Kerrville Tivy 28, Castroville Medina Valley 6
Killeen 42, Killeen Chaparral 6
Killeen Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24
Kirbyville 52, Trinity 0
Klein Oak 50, Spring Dekaney 25
Kress 61, Hart 14
LEE 12, Sonia Sotomayor 7
La Villa 34, Progreso 6
Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7
Lake Worth 36, Ferris 30, OT
Lancaster 26, Dallas Skyline 0
Laredo Johnson 14, Laredo Martin 7
Leander Glenn 34, Pieper 10
Lewisville 28, Garland Naaman Forest 6
Lexington 35, Thorndale 33
Liberty Hill 35, SA Wagner 21
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Little Elm 42, Arlington Bowie 41, OT
Littlefield 28, Muleshoe 7
Llano 48, Jarrell 26
Lockhart 27, SA Southwest 20
Logos Prep 45, Katy Faith West 15
Longview 36, McKinney Boyd 10
Longview East Texas Christian 72, Longview Heritage 22
Loop 42, Lubbock Christ The King 16
Loraine 48, Roscoe Highland 15
Los Fresnos 28, Weslaco East 7
Louise 55, Danbury 10
Lovelady 28, Groveton 7
Lubbock 41, EP Socorro 8
Lubbock Christian 52, Kermit 20
Lubbock Cooper 27, Dumas 8
Lucas Christian 38, Savoy 0
Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 23
Luling 32, Altair Rice 16
Lumberton 38, Hamshire-Fannett 31
Madisonville 42, Diboll 0
Magnolia West 28, Barbers Hill 10
Malakoff 28, New London West Rusk 7
Malakoff Cross Roads 56, Tyler All Saints 18
Manor 33, Austin LBJ 20
Manor New Tech 58, Austin Eastside Memorial 14
Mansfield 31, Hewitt Midway 14
Mansfield Lake Ridge 50, Mansfield Summit 27
Mansfield Timberview 34, South Grand Prairie 30
Marion 21, Hondo 20
Marshall 40, Tyler 29
Mart 54, Paris Chisum 0
Maud 28, Hawkins 20
May 58, Jayton 12
McAllen Memorial 31, Brownsville Hanna 28
McCamey 28, Crane 21
McLean 74, Amarillo San Jacinto 24
Meadow 46, Baird 0
Medina 76, Rochelle 56
Memphis 20, Dimmitt 8
Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2
Mertzon Irion County 80, Imperial Buena Vista 60
Midland 56, EP Montwood 28
Midland Legacy 47, Amarillo 21
Milano 41, Waco Reicher 7
Milford 73, Keene Smith 42
Millsap 40, Hamilton 0
Mineral Wells 53, FW Castleberry 13
Mount Pleasant 22, Pittsburg 16
Mount Vernon 48, Quinlan Ford 28
Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Petrolia 14
Mullin 38, Brookesmith 6
Munday 18, MC Prep 14
N. Richland Hills Birdville 32, Crowley 28
Navasota 41, Geronimo Navarro 14
Nazareth 63, Whiteface 20
Needville 21, West Columbia 20
New Braunfels Canyon 43, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42
New Caney 49, Montgomery 14
New Caney Porter 31, Dayton 14
New Diana 20, Quitman 18
New Waverly 44, Shepherd 32
Newton 30, Anahuac 14
Nixon-Smiley 48, SA Christian 27
Nocona 41, Era 22
North Crowley 50, Arlington Houston 12
North Dallas 32, Dallas Samuell 6
North Forney 49, Whitehouse 47
Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0
Odessa 42, Lubbock Monterey 39
Odessa Permian 17, Abilene 3
Oglesby 46, Penelope 38
Olney 31, Alvord 0
Olton 49, Sudan 0
Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 0
Orangefield 28, Bridge City 9
Ore City 13, Linden-Kildare 7
PSJA Memorial 17, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Paducah 68, Guthrie 42
Palestine 37, Nacogdoches 31
Palestine Westwood 41, Kemp 14
Palmer 63, Venus 20
Pampa 27, Big Spring 20
Panhandle 56, Clarendon 6
Paradise 36, Lindsay 7
Paris North Lamar 17, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Pasadena Dobie 14, Clear Brook 6
Pattonville Prairiland 41, Big Sandy 7
Pearsall 42, West Campus 6
Perrin-Whitt 37, Bowie Gold-Burg 27
Perryton 48, Dalhart 20
Pettus 28, Runge 0
Pilot Point 28, Callisburg 13
Plains 33, Tahoka 21
Plainview 42, Levelland 3
Plano East 31, Garland Rowlett 27
Ponder 64, Valley View 14
Port Arthur Memorial 50, Port Neches-Groves 15
Poteet 38, Bandera 13
Poth 21, Blanco 14
Pottsboro 39, Van Alstyne 36
Premont 46, Monte Alto 0
Prestonwood North 54, Denton Calvary 8
Price Carlisle 31, Harleton 0
Princeton 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Queen City 38, Bogata Rivercrest 28
Quinlan Boles 27, Overton 12
Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17
Rankin 52, Balmorhea 30
Red Oak 51, Lewisville The Colony 43
Red Oak Ovilla 37, Melissa CHANT 36
Rice 40, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 21, Mesquite Poteet 0
Richland Springs 56, High Island 0
Richmond Foster 49, Richmond George Ranch 7
Rio Grande City 43, Roma 27
Rio Grande City La Grulla 17, Brownsville Porter 10
Rising Star 53, Blanket 18
Robert Lee 67, Rotan 22
Robinson 17, Waco University 15
Robstown 52, Kingsville King 12
Rockdale 38, Teague 29
Rockwall Heritage 56, Campbell 34
Rogers 29, Little River Academy 23
Roscoe 46, Colorado City 20
Rosebud-Lott 59, Jewett Leon 19
Rosenberg Lamar 30, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
Round Rock 31, Pflugerville Weiss 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Cedar Park 14
Round Rock McNeil 49, Del Valle 13
Round Rock Westwood 42, Georgetown East View 27
Royse City 58, Grand Prairie 0
Rusk 35, Fairfield 3
SA Antonian 29, Pleasanton 12
SA Brooks 27, St Augustine 15
SA Burbank 24, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
SA Castle Hills 45, Prairie Lea 0
SA Churchill 31, SA Northside Stevens 28
SA Edison 22, SA Kennedy 7
SA FEAST 36, Brownsville Jubilee 6
SA Holy Cross 38, SA Cole 12
SA Jefferson 27, Lytle 0
SA Northside Brandeis 27, SA Northside O'Connor 17
SA Northside Clark 34, Buda Johnson 10
SA Northside Taft 42, Victoria East 13
SA Northside Warren 35, Laredo United 28
SA Roosevelt 43, Del Rio 21
SA South San Antonio 34, SA McCollum 21
SA Southside 59, Austin Crockett 12
SA St. Anthony's 33, Center Point 20
SA Texas Military 27, Bruni 14
SA Veterans Memorial 53, SA Harlandale 7
Sabinal 14, Dilley 6
Saginaw Boswell 46, Saginaw 0
Saint Jo 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 8
Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
San Angelo Lake View 44, Lamesa 28
San Angelo Texas Leadership 42, Ozona 36
San Antonio Harlan 33, SA East Central 7
San Diego 27, George West 24
San Saba 46, Florence 14
Sanderson 76, Fort Hancock 0
Sanger 49, FW Benbrook 35
Santa Fe 27, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 43, Riviera Kaufer 8
Santa Rosa 34, Harlingen Marine Military 0
Santo 49, Electra 0
Schertz Clemens 14, SA Madison 10
Scurry-Rosser 41, Italy 19
Seagraves 30, Lockney 0
Sealy 39, Freeport Brazosport 20
Seguin 42, SA Alamo Heights 39
Seminole 46, Lovington, N.M. 6
Seymour 47, Anson 22
Shallowater 47, Monahans 27
Sharyland Pioneer 24, McAllen Rowe 21
Shelbyville 48, Alto 44
Silsbee 48, Vidor 7
Silverton 62, Petersburg 14
Simms Bowie 14, Como-Pickton 8
Smyer 47, Crosbyton 26
Snook 12, Iola 0
Snyder 28, Slaton 14
Somerset 35, SA Highlands 14
Sonora 29, Ballinger 7
Southlake Carroll 66, EP Eastwood 14
Southland 69, Cotton Center 26
Spring Westfield 63, Cypress Park 3
Spur 64, O'Donnell 18
St. John Bosco, Calif. 52, Allen 14
Stafford 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
Stamford 48, Hamlin 0
Stanton 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 8
Stephenville 49, Midlothian Heritage 20
Sterling City 68, Odessa Compass 0
Stinnett West Texas 21, Hale Center 6
Stockdale 42, Ingram Moore 12
Stratford 42, Spearman 13
Sulphur Springs 21, Jacksonville 6
Sunray 32, Hooker, Okla. 29
Temple Central Texas 14, Austin Brentwood 12
Temple Holy Trinity 32, Buckholts 26
Tenaha 50, Pineland West Sabine 38
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 26, Henderson 22
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28, Brock 7
Texas City 27, Friendswood 13
The Woodlands Christian 10, John Cooper 7
Thrall 47, Somerville 8
Three Rivers 34, Falls City 0
Tolar 29, Peaster 15
Tom Bean 36, Cumby 28
Tomball Concordia 28, Katy Pope John 0
Tomball Rosehill 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13
Trent 79, Lueders-Avoca 32
Troy 23, Whitney 20
Tulia 41, Amarillo Highland Park 21
Tyler Grace Community 39, Winona 7
Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18
Universal City Randolph 42, Schulenburg 20
Uvalde 21, Carrizo Springs 13
Van 28, Longview Pine Tree 14
Van Horn 60, Sierra Blanca 25
Vanderbilt Industrial 25, Yoakum 20
Vega 54, Bovina 20
Vernon 56, WF City View 0
Vernon Northside 58, Afton Patton Springs 6
Victoria St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13
WF Rider 58, Wichita Falls 10
Waco Connally 65, Mexia 20
Waco La Vega 34, Kennedale 7
Wall 49, Eastland 20
Wallis Brazos 55, Yorktown 21
Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19
Warren 34, Hardin 13
Waskom 36, Redwater 10
Water Valley 80, Abilene Texas Leadership 19
Waxahachie 42, Ennis 2
Weatherford 38, Keller Central 14
Weatherford Christian 42, Valley Mills 26
Weimar 44, Schertz John Paul II 12
Welch Dawson 32, Olfen 13
Wellington 8, Frederick, Okla. 6
West 42, Godley 20
West Orange-Stark 32, Nederland 0
White Deer 38, Groom 36
White Oak 49, Troup 14
Whitesboro 41, Krum 16
Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 32
Willis 73, Bryan Rudder 14
Wimberley 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14
Wink 38, Big Lake Reagan County 7
Winnsboro 51, Omaha Pewitt 29
Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28
Woodson 33, Valera Panther Creek 12
Wortham 44, Kerens 20
Wylie 24, Richardson Pearce 7
Wylie Prep 68, Bethesda Christian 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rule vs. Abilene Homeschool, ccd.
THURSDAY
Alvin 49, Aldine 0
Amarillo Tascosa 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Arlington Martin 39, Lake Travis 31
Austin Anderson 49, Austin McCallum 3
Brownsville Rivera 7, La Joya 0
Buda Hays 64, Austin Akins 14
Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13
Coppell 56, Sachse 27
Cypress Falls 21, Cypress Creek 20
Dallas Molina 42, FW South Hills 0
Denton Guyer 47, Rockwall-Heath 14
Donna North 26, Edinburg Economedes 6
Fort Bend Austin 10, Alief Elsik 7
Galena Park North Shore 49, The Woodlands 21
Harker Heights 33, Ellison 7
Houston Memorial 17, Katy Seven Lakes 13
Humble Atascocita 37, Dickinson 0
Humble Kingwood 28, League City Clear Creek 6
Irving MacArthur 43, Dallas Wilson 28
Katy Cinco Ranch 41, The Woodlands College Park 13
Katy Mayde Creek 30, Houston Westside 0
Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 23
Keller 34, Abilene Cooper 16
Keller Fossil Ridge 37, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Klein Cain 28, Humble Summer Creek 24
Klein Forest 42, Alief Taylor 21
Kyle Lehman 40, Bastrop 34
Mesquite Horn 41, Plano West 35
New Braunfels 34, Denton Ryan 33
Prosper 17, Euless Trinity 13
Round Rock Stony Point 53, Austin High 0
SA Northside Jay 25, SA Brackenridge 13
SA Northside Marshall 43, SA MacArthur 20
South Garland 40, Carrollton Turner 21
Spring 36, Fort Bend Travis 14
Class 5A
CC Calallen 22, Gregory-Portland 12
Colleyville Heritage 61, Irving Nimitz 5
Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28
Dallas Conrad 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Fort Bend Marshall 14, Klein 7
Frisco Heritage 28, Dallas White 0
Frisco Lone Star 38, Texarkana Texas 33
FW Arlington Heights 49, Joshua 31
Granbury 37, Carrollton Creekview 14
Grapevine 49, Frisco Wakeland 28
La Joya Palmview 30, PSJA Southwest 7
Laredo Cigarroa 28, Zapata 3
Leander 21, Pflugerville 7
Lubbock Coronado 20, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7
McKinney North 38, Garland 10
Midlothian 30, Arlington Seguin 14
Mission Memorial 32, Mission 20
Mission Sharyland 34, Brownsville Pace 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 42, Angleton 38
Rosenberg Terry 35, Fort Bend Clements 20
Seagoville 48, FW Trimble Tech 7
West Mesquite 37, Dallas Kimball 12
Wylie East 27, Richardson Berkner 0
Class 4A
Boerne 35, CC Flour Bluff 32
Cleveland Tarkington 35, Evadale 18
Houston Furr 61, Houston Chavez 0
Longview Spring Hill 44, Gladewater Sabine 34
Port Isabel 41, Lyford 40, OT
Smithville 56, Austin William Travis 0
WF Hirschi 48, Clint 7
Class 3A
Alba-Golden 55, Detroit 0
CC London 51, CC John Paul 0
Clifton 20, Merkel 12
Taft 47, Skidmore-Tynan 13
Whitewright 41, Clarksville 0
Class 2A
Bronte 44, Zephyr 37
Forsan 21, Coahoma 13
Leakey 48, Eden 8
Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2
Sundown 19, Shamrock 6
Timpson 53, Beckville 22
Class 1A
Avalon 66, Waco Methodist 20
Bluff Dale 53, Ladonia Fannindel 32
Borden County 42, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38
Follett 60, Hedley 0
Gilmer Union Hill 63, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 18
Ira 54, Matador Motley County 6
Lingleville 75, Morgan 30
Lorenzo 49, Wellman-Union 0
Miami 76, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Morton 51, Tornillo 0
Newcastle 72, Ranger 42
Paint Rock 64, Lohn 14
Santa Anna 58, Veribest 13
Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19
Private Schools
Baytown Christian 78, Bellville Faith 30
Midland Christian 24, EP Americas 16, 2OT
SA Town East Christian 28, Bulverde Gloria Deo 15
St. Mary’s Hall 22, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
Other
Emerson 41, Dallas Hillcrest 34
Grand Oaks 31, Aldine Nimitz 26
KIPP Houston 18, Wisdom 13
Mount Calm 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 49, Mansfield Legacy 31
Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17
Tribe Consolidated 64, Bryan St. Joseph 24
Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18
Wildorado 67, Lefors 18
