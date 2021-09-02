It was a stellar start to the season.
Last week, high school football kicked off for the first time this year, and as expected, drama immediately ensued around the area.
Ellison ushered in the Danny Servance era as head coach by shocking Class 5A, Division II No. 4 Liberty Hill 12-7 on the road, Gatesville upset Class 3A, Division I No. 14 Llano 27-7, Lampasas’ 15-game regular season winning streak was snapped on a last-second field goal, Lake Belton won its varsity debut 42-21 and Salado produced the most lopsided showing, winning 62-0 at Troy.
Overall, the area’s 12 teams went 6-6 with four teams – Belton, Ellison, Harker Heights and Salado – capturing victories on the road.
Among the Class 6A teams, the Knights delivered the most offense, recording 334 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns en route to a 43-35 win against Pflugerville Weiss, but regardless of classification, no team could keep pace with Salado.
The Eagles accounted for all their points in 36 minutes after entering the second quarter in a scoreless tie and limited the Trojans to 57 total yards for the game.
But the season openers are over, and all but one team has turned its attention toward Week 2.
Shoemaker has an unexpected bye this week after Mexico’s Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León cancelled their contest a week before the season began.
THURSDAY
Killeen (0-1) at Pflugerville Hendrickson (0-1)
In the second of three consecutive Thursday road games to open the year, the Kangaroos will look to atone for a 17-penalty, two-turnover showing that led to a 45-14 loss at Round Rock Cedar Ridge in their opener.
The Hawks did not fare much better, falling 35-14 at Class 6A No. 18 Cibolo Steele.
FRIDAY
Round Rock (1-0) at Belton (1-0)
Last week, the Tigers avenged their season-opening loss to Georgetown in 2020, when they allowed a 27-7 lead to escape before losing 36-27, by beating the Eagles 35-31. Now, Belton looks to do it again after its
rally from a 28-0 deficit against the Dragons fell short in a 35-33 defeat last season.
Ellison (1-0) at Austin Vandegrift (1-0)
Coming off a two-win campaign with a new head coach and playing against a state-ranked program was not a good scenario for the Eagles, but they overcame the odds to win their first opener since 2017.
Ellison’s last 2-0 start was 2016, but to repeat the feat, it must keep pace with the Vipers, who scored 42 points last week.
Harker Heights (1-0) at Georgetown East View (1-0)
The Knights topped the 40-point plateau five times last year, including their final four regular season games, and they exceeded the total again in their opener behind 334 rushing yards. Last year, Harker
Heights posted its third highest scoring game in a 49-21 win versus the Patriots, who are coming off a 41-13 win at Round Rock Westwood.
Georgetown (0-1) at Copperas Cove (0-1)
After beginning in Week 4 last season, the Bulldawgs’ losing skid continued last week, when Round Rock Stony Point tallied at least 20 points in each of the final three quarters before winning 69-27. The Eagles lost to Belton last week but proved they can move the ball, posting 441 yards (256 pass, 185 rush) of offense.
Magnolia West (1-0) at Temple (0-1)
There is no shame is losing to a perennial state powerhouse like Class 6A No. 1 Austin Westlake, which defeated the Wildcats 54-13 to open the season, and defending District 12-6A champion Temple will look
to prove the score is not indicative of its talent this week. The Mustangs are coming off a 45-21 victory against Brenham.
Salado (1-0) at 3A, DI No. 4 Grandview (1-0)
After entering the season ranked 12 th in Class 4A, Division II, the Eagles took a big step toward cracking the top 10 last week, and a victory over the Zebras could be the deciding factor. Grandview narrowly defeated Malakoff 24-21 last week but because the Tigers were the Class 3A, Division I No. 5 preseason team, Grandview elevated three spots in its poll.
Elgin (0-1) at Lampasas (0-1)
The Badgers suffered a heartbreaking loss last week as Brownwood won 58-55 on a 21-yard field goal as time expired in a contest featuring 1,152 combined yards of offense, but the heir apparent to former Lampasas all-state quarterback Ace Whitehead emerged. Dylan Sanchez, a junior, completed 24 of 37 passes for 311 yards and seven touchdowns.
Lake Belton (1-0) at Fort Worth Arlington Heights (1-0)
The Broncos were never challenged by Mexia, taking a 28-8 advantage into halftime and cruising from there, finishing with a balanced offensive showing consisting of 228 rushing yards and 216 passing yards.
Lake Belton, however, is jumping up in classification to compete with the Class 5A Yellow Jackets, who beat Fort Worth Wyatt 33-28 last week.
Gatesville (1-0) at Glen Rose (0-1)
Senior safety Hayden Mooney accounted for 22 tackles, and the Hornets defense allowed just 212 yards while producing four turnovers in a 27-7 win against Class 3A, Division I No. 14 Llano, and Gatesville could repeat the performance against the struggling Tigers. Glen Rose trailed 37-0 before scoring its lone touchdown last week against Springtown.
Florence (0-1) at Bangs (0-1)
The Buffaloes’ losing streak was stretched to 15 consecutive games but only barely as Florence suffered a 14-13 heartbreaker against Johnson City at home to extend the skid. Now, the Dragons, who lost 48-12 at Early last week, stand between the Buffaloes and their first win since beating Chilton 42-34 on Oct. 4, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.