Racing along a five-kilometer course at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, Belton senior Briac Ybanez produced a third-place time of 16 minutes, 53.5 seconds in his final home meet.
Outside of members from team champion Waco Midway, Ybanez was the area’s only athlete to place among the top four in Friday’s Belton Invitational Class 5A-6A division.
The Panthers dominated the meet with all five scoring members of the team finishing among the top 11, including individual winner Jack Sterrett, who had a time of 16:24.9.
Midway totaled just 28 points and had three more runners place among the top 30.
Temple followed in the final standings, recording 54 points behind a quintet of top-16 runners.
La’Ron Alexander, a junior, led the squad with a fifth-place time of 17:04.8 to edge out sophomore teammate Xavier Tools (6th, 17:09.0). Dominick Montalbo (13th, 18:09.3), Mateo Lopez (14th, 18:19.8) and Christian Watson (16th, 18:22.3) rounded out the Wildcats’ scoring.
Additionally, freshman Titus Tamez just missed out on accumulating points for Temple, placing 19th overall with a time of 18:30.8.
With Ybanez pacing, the Tigers were third (129) as a team. The junior tandem of David Shelburne (18th, 18:30.8) and John Zachary Moehlenbrock (26th, 18:55.0) complemented the showing, while freshmen Ezra Kahler (44th, 19:59.8) and Brock Christenson (51st, 20:16.7) were responsible for the remainder of Belton’s points.
By way of a tiebreaker, Troy placed fourth despite tying Copperas Cove with 131 points apiece.
The Bulldawgs fielded the area’s only other top-10 finisher in junior Carson Darling, who had a time of 17:23.6 to place eighth. Also accounting for points were teammates Jeremiah Calderon (17:55.4) and Angel Calderon (18:28.9), who were 12th and 17th, respectively, and Myles Ashby (52nd, 20:20.3) and Cadan Ariola (65th, 22:56.6).
Chaparral joined Temple as the only other area program to send 10 individuals to the race. The Wildcats placed all their runners among the top 40, and the Bobcats all crossed among the top 53.
Leading the way was senior Bobby Trivitt (18:49.7) and sophomore Cristian Vasquez (18:50.5), who finished consecutively, placing 23rd and 24th, while teammates Fantino Weary (30th, 19:08.9), Omarion Bartlett (33rd, 19:27.3) and Blaze Hiapo (36th, 19:32.8) were within 24 seconds of each other.
Chaparral had a sixth-place score of 140.
Geno Ybarra (43rd, 19:57.7), Yannis Clark (47th, 20:11.8), Paul Kamara (48th, 20:14.1), Maurice Young (49th, 20:14.5) and Jayden Terry (53rd, 20:27.2) also raced for the Bobcats, but their times did not count toward the team total.
Lake Belton (7th, 143) and Harker Heights (8th, 169) were the only other area teams in attendance.
Broncos juniors Izaiah Rodriguez (18:34.5) and Daniel Bernhard (18:37.5) were 20th and 21st, respectively, to narrowly edge out Knights sophomore Cody Zimmerman (22nd, 18:45.3).
Reilly Vance (27th, 18:57.3), Kaleb Maxey (39th, 19:41.0), Christion Meiners (42nd, 19:54.5) and Zachariah Dailey (59th, 20:53.4) rounded out Harker Heights’ roster.
Mario Padmanabhan (35th, 19:29.6), Samuel Yarbrough (38th, 19:39.2) and Demarcus Miller (41st, 19:43.4) also produced points for Lake Belton.
Killeen competed at the meet as well, but the Kangaroos did not field a complete team.
Jose Cantu, a senior, was the first of the Killeen trio to cross, posting a 37th-place time of 19:38.8, while junior Christian Matta (45th, 20:01.1) and Elijah McClean (64th, 22:27.7) followed.
