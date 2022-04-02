COPPERAS COVE — As soon as the ball squeezed into Gabriel Chapman’s glove at first base in the top of the seventh inning, the Bulldawgs bench and stands went crazy. Chapman scooped David Cimmino’s throw from third base to retire Harker Heights’ Tyler Halvorsen in a 6-5 victory over the Knights.
Texas Tech signee Travis Sanders closed out the Knights 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh after scoring the winning run in the bottom of the sixth on Chapman’s clutch single to center field.
On the first pitch he saw, Chapman deposited Easton Culp’s pitch into center field, first scoring Cimmino. Sanders came all the way from first to score when Chapman slid safely into second base and no Knight covered home plate.
Chapman’s heroics capped a rally that began in earnest in the top of the sixth. Down 5-4, Copperas Cove head coach Daniel Carrillo was ejected from the game by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes with Harker Heights’ Anthony Millender at bat.
Carrillo’s ejection riled up an already rowdy Cove crowd.
Cimmino, who was pitching at the time, ultimately struck out Millender looking before blowing a high fastball past Culp for the second out. Jett Millsap followed up by slapping a hard hit down the left-field line that rolled all the way to the wall and got stuck under the fence for a ground-rule double. The outcome appeared to be a blessing in disguise as Millsap was well on his way to third base when the Bulldawg left fielder threw his hands up to signal to the umpires that the ball was lost.
The following batter Joseph Marin flew out to right field to end the threat.
Marin was an integral part of a four-run third inning for the Knights (12-6, 4-2 12-6A). The third batter of the inning, Marin reached on a bunt single when he was appearing to give himself on a sacrifice with Culp and Millsap on after successive walks. Marin’s bunt was too slow for the Cove fielders to do anything with, and it loaded the bases.
Marin scored the third run of the inning when Bryce Haws singled back up the middle and drove in a pair to give the Knights a 4-3 lead. Haws later scored on a passed ball to give the Knights a 5-3 lead.
Going into the inning, the Bulldawgs (7-12-1, 4-2) held a 3-1 lead. Chapman got things going first for Copperas Cove when grounded out to shortstop, scoring Cimmino who led off with a single. Chapman’s first-inning run-batted-in tied the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Manuel Chaco singled home Sanders who reached on a walk.
In the second inning, Cimmino doubled home Cody Glenn Lingo after he reached on a walk in the bottom of the second inning.
The Knights opened the scoring in the top of the first when Tanner Wells hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Culp, who led off the game with a single.
After Harker Heights snatched the lead in the third, the Bulldawgs got one back in the fourth when Cimmino scored as Caden Harris stole second base.
Harris was caught off third base during Blaine Butler’s at-bat, ending the Copperas Cove rally in the inning.
Copperas Cove travels to Temple on Tuesday to complete the first half of 12-6A play. Harker Heights hosts league-leading Bryan (6-0).
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 6-0
Belton 5-1
Copperas Cove 4-2
Harker Heights 4-2
Temple 3-3
Killeen 2-4
Ellison 0-6
Shoemaker 0-6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 19, Shoemaker 0, 5 innings
- Bryan 10, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 6, Harker Heights 5
- Temple 12, Killeen 1
