COPPERAS COVE — It took time to get going — both literally and figuratively.
Thunderstorms rolled through the area late Friday afternoon, and as a result, Copperas Cove’s home finale against Harker Heights was pushed back an hour. Then, lightning and damp field conditions delayed the contest another hour.
And once the game began, neither team could find its rhythm.
The squads combined for no runs and one hit through four innings, but in the fifth inning, the Bulldawgs began connecting.
Sparked by right fielder Caden Harris’ single — Copperas Cove’s first hit of the game — the Bulldawgs scored three runs on three hits in the inning, and they never relinquished the advantage, winning 3-0.
Three batters after Harris’ shot to left field landed him on base, Copperas Cove second baseman Antonio Espinoza’s RBI single sent him across home plate. Then, in the ensuing at-bat, teammate Travis Sanders followed suit, connecting on a double to score Espinoza.
Moments later, Sanders recorded the game’s final run on a balk with runners on first and third base.
The Knights had opportunities to respond, but they could not capitalize. Harker Heights (16-12-1, 9-4 District 12-6A) left three runners stranded over the final two innings.
Copperas Cove (17-13, 8-5) finished with four hits as Blaine Butler contributed a single to round out the offensive outing, while Sanders collected the pitching victory, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters, including six consecutive in a stretch covering the first and third innings.
With the victory, the Bulldawgs move into sole possession of third place in the district standings, but it might be only momentarily. Due to the inclement weather, Ellison, which was tied with Copperas Cove, was forced to postpone its game against Bryan (6-6) until today.
The outcome also forces the Knights to wait before securing their playoff spot.
Although Harker Heights has locked up a berth, it entered the evening needing to win one its final two games to guarantee a second-place finish. The Knights will try again Tuesday, when they host Bryan.
The Bulldawgs close out the regular season Tuesday at Temple.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Belton 12-1
x-Harker Heights 9-4
Copperas Cove 8-5
Ellison 7-5
Temple 6-6
Bryan 5-7
Killeen 2-10
Shoemaker 1-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district championship
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 10, Shoemaker 3
- Copperas Cove 3, Harker Heights 0
- Ellison at Bryan, ppd.
- Temple at Killeen, ppd.
SATURDAY'S GAME
- Ellison at Bryan, 6 p.m.
