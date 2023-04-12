COPPERAS COVE — The Bulldawgs’ playoff chances are starting to look like an 0-2 count against an ace pitcher — not impossible, but not very favorable either.
Following Tuesday’s 11-4 home loss against Hutto, Copperas Cove (9-15-1, 2-6 12-6A) remained 2½ games out of fourth place with four games remaining, and the Dawgs were leapfrogged by Temple for the fifth-place spot.
Cove closes the season with a two-game series against Harker Heights and another against Temple.
The Bulldawgs were in an early hole Tuesday as the Hippos (12-13-1, 5-2) opened the game by sending 10 batters to the plate. Three of them doubled and five of them scored.
Zyon Hamilton hit a two-run triple in the third and a two-run double in the fourth as Hutto increased its lead to 11-1.
Cove was two outs from getting run-ruled in the fifth, but Zach Wilson doubled in a run off reliever Jalen McGhee and Daniel Izquierdo added a two-out RBI single to extend the game.
Gabriel Chapman doubled and tripled for the Bulldawgs and also scored a run.
Hutto lefty Ben Jamieson gave up three extra-base hits but was otherwise perfect and allowed just one run in four innings of work.
Chapman and Caden Harris opened the second inning with back-to-back doubles to get the Bulldawgs on the scoreboard. Harris, Cove's designated hitter, took third on a passed ball. He tried to score on a fly ball to right field but was ruled out at home plate and ejected after failing to slide and running over Hutto catcher Aidon Alvarez. The double play ended the inning.
Hutto started the fourth with a pair of flyouts, but No. 8 and 9 hitters Levi Fletcher and Randy Cardenas walked. They scored on Hamilton's three-bagger. Hamilton came home on a throwing error.
Hutto hitters drew 10 walks in the first four innings.
Matai Anzuldua took the loss for Cove. He was replaced by Gannon White with two out in the third and runners at the corners with Hutto leading 7-1.
The Hippos started the night in a three-way tie for second but ended up alone in that spot behind Waco Midway after Heights and Bryan lost.
The two teams faced off for the second straight night. Hutto won 6-3 on Monday in Hutto after Thursday's series opener was postponed three days in a row.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Waco Midway 8-1
Hutto 5-2
Bryan 4-3
Harker Heights 4-3
Temple 3-6
Copperas Cove 2-6
Pflugerville Weiss 1-6
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Buda Johnson 13, Pflugerville Weiss 3, 6 innings
- Hutto 11, Copperas Cove 4
- Temple 5, Harker Heights 4
- Waco Midway 8, Bryan 4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
- Hutto at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Pflugerville Weiss, 7 p.m.
- OFF: Temple
