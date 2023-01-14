TEMPLE -- Copperas Cove’s Elianah Eady-Smith scored eight of a team-high 16 points in the second quarter when the Lady Bulldawgs put Friday night’s District 12-6A matchup against Temple out of reach in an eventual 50-22 road victory at Wildcat Gym.
Freshman Tierney Perkins paced Temple (5-19, 1-5) with nine points, including two second-half 3-pointers, but those weren’t enough to avoid a fifth straight loss on an off shooting night for the Tem-Cats.
Rene’Jah Jackson, Paris Morris and Allison Vaden added three points apiece for Temple, which was 7-of-37 from the field and 4-of-15 at the foul line. Dejah Thomas and Sandra Flores each netted two points.
Taylor Wilson had 15 points and Shakaira Zeigler posted 10 to give the Lady Bulldawgs (8-17, 1-5) three players in double figures while notching the team’s first district win after losing four of the first five league tilts by seven points or less.
“We’ve been right there every time, and really needed a win and get over the hump,” Cove coach Derik Short said. “We’ve lost so many close games, our frustration level was really high. Our girls wanted and needed this win. I’m hoping this well get some momentum going. We have a lot more important games ahead.”
The Lady Bulldawgs took the lead for good 20 seconds into the contest when Ta’Shayla Marrie made a 3-pointer on Cove’s first possession. But the Lady Bulldawgs created the game-changing separation in the second quarter, outscoring Temple 20-5 over those 8 minutes by earning second-chance opportunities on the offensive boards and converting them into points.
Along with Eady-Smith’s eight, Zeigler and Wilson tallied five points each in the period.
“First half, I mean, our backside rebounding was what was key for us,” said Short, whose team fell 48-46 on Tuesday to Harker Heights. “We also went big late in the first half, and that’s where I think the momentum shifted and we got some offense going.”
With a 25-9 advantage entering the third quarter, Cove kept its distance from the Tem-Cats, who also encountered foul trouble. It was 37-12 going into the fourth quarter.
Temple is back on its home floor Tuesday to host Bryan to start the second half of district action while Cove is idle until a Jan. 20 road encounter with the Lady Vikings.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waco Midway 5-1
Bryan 4-2
Harker Heights 4-2
Pflugerville Weiss 4-2
Hutto 2-4
Copperas Cove 1-5
Temple 1-5
Friday’s Games
- Copperas Cove 50, Temple 22
- Harker Heights 71, Bryan 54
- Pflugerville Weiss 54, Hutto 42
- OFF: Waco Midway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.