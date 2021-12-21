COPPERAS COVE — Maurice Henry scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth, including back-to-back slam dunks to start the period with a big swing as Copperas Cove came back to earn a 66-58 win over Temple in both teams’ District 12-6A opener Tuesday afternoon at Bulldawg Gym.
Henry, who led Cove on 8 of 10 shooting, had five slams, but none were bigger than the pair to start the fourth.
Temple (9-9, 0-1), which dropped its sixth straight, led 50-39 with 15 seconds left in the third after Deshaun Brundage found Jaylon Hall for a 3-pointer from the right corner out of a press break.
Hall led all players with 22 points on 10 of 18 shooting, 13 of which came in the first half.
On the next possession, Cove’s (7-7, 1-0) Michael Uini answered with a layup from the right block off a pass from Jayden Triplett as time expired for the third.
Uini’s basket kicked off an 8-0 run that extended through Henry’s dunks, both of which were set up by Cove steals. Dequan Seda then closed the spurt with a jumper from the right baseline to cut the Temple lead to 50-47 as the Dawgs reeled off six points off turnovers in the final quarter’s first 44 seconds.
“Honestly, the way basketball works, if (Henry) doesn’t make those two plays, we lose the game,” Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce said. “Those were momentum-boosters. They were huge. They got the crowd into it, got our bench into it, our players, even some of our coaches.”
Temple got buckets from Amaree Sewell and Quinton Anderson to hang onto the lead until another eight-point Cove swing later in the fourth, one capped with a Henry layup off a pass from Seda to provide the Bulldawgs with a 55-54 lead with 3:10 remaining.
It marked Cove’s first lead since 16-14 early in the second. Seda also had eight of his 12 points in the fourth, while Henry Sanchez poured in 13 points for Cove, including three 3-pointers. Anderson (11) and Brundage (10) also reached double-figures for the Wildcats.
“They got the momentum. We made a few mistakes there in a row,” said Temple assistant coach Jeremy Hensley, to whom Temple head coach Joey Martin deferred comment after the game. “You can’t let (turnovers) add up like that. We just were not taking care of the ball.”
The turnover numbers largely wound up a wash.
Temple had 17 that led to 14 points for Cove while the ’Cats forced 14 turnovers that they converted into 15 points.
The difference was when they took place.
Temple used an aggressive, trapping defense to force some early Cove miscues that led to a 14-point surge midway through the second that included six points from Hall and four from Sewell.
Hall finished the stretch with a transition runner from the right side to make for a 26-16 Temple lead with 2:37 left before the break. The lead would hover near there, reaching a high of 12 early in the third, until the fourth, when it was Cove’s turn to cash in on Temple’s mistakes.
“My hat’s off to Temple. They came in here and I felt like they had a great game plan,” Boyce said. “Their kids worked really hard. They kind of shocked us a bit early on and kind of got us a little bit out of our game and we had to make some adjustments at halftime to kind of assert more of what we wanted to do.”
Boyce said some of those adjustments included cutting out unforced errors and exerting more effort on loose balls.
“I felt like we lost every 50-50 ball that was there (in the first half),” Boyce said.
Temple’s last lead came at 56-55 with 2:36 left after Hall put in a layup following a Brundage missed 3-pointer. Cove then used a seven-point run that included a Marcellus Anderson 3 and four free throws from Henry and Sanchez to take the lead for good.
Down four with 28 seconds left, Temple’s Syre Maxwell misfired on a 3-pointer, and the ’Dawgs hit four free throws to ice it from there.
“We are working on consistency,” said Hensley of the Wildcats, whose last win came Dec. 9 in a 45-42 decision over Crockett. “We just have to learn to keep getting better.”
Temple’s will compete in Waco Midway’s M.T. Rice tournament next week.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL OPENERS
- Belton 68, Killeen 39
- Copperas Cove 66, Temple 58
- No. 14 Harker Heights 60, Bryan 41
- Shoemaker 59, Ellison 58
