COPPERAS COVE – All it took was one off inning.
Since suffering a thrilling 20-15 defeat to Belton in the District 12-6A opener, Copperas Cove has been virtually flawless. The Lady Bulldawgs rebounded by easily winning three consecutive games, and they were on pace for another victory Wednesday against visiting Bryan.
All it took was one off inning to derail their momentum.
Copperas Cove carried a two-run advantage into the sixth inning only to see the game ended six outs later after the defending district champion Lady Vikings exploded for 15 runs in the top of the inning, and the Lady Bulldawgs could not rally, losing 20-7 via the run rule.
Bryan batted through its lineup twice in its breakaway sixth inning as three players produced home runs during the outburst, while the team also benefited from six Copperas Cove errors.
After their first batter hit into an out, the Lady Vikings sent a dozen players across home plate consecutively with second baseman Ailee Freeman connecting for a grand slam, first baseman Madi Jordan hitting a two-RBI home run and third baseman Kylie Hernandez sending a solo home run over the wall.
Then, after the Lady Bulldawgs finally recorded the second out of the inning, Bryan scored its next three hitters to capture complete control.
The Lady Vikings had eight of their 15 hits in the final inning.
Early on, however, the teams appeared destined for a different outcome.
In a game originally scheduled to be played Tuesday at Bryan before Mother Nature forced an alteration, Copperas Cove scored a pair of runs in the first inning thanks to back-to-back RBIs from Larisa Perez and Iliana Buitron.
Following a three-up, three-down second inning for the Lady Vikings, the Lady Bulldawgs inflated their cushion to 5-0 as Anissa Amaro, Trinity Zavala and Channing Perry were sent home by Megan Hunt, Wasiak and Perez, respectively.
Bryan (13-6, 4-1) tallied its first two runs in the third inning and added three more in the ensuing inning to tie the contest 5-5, but Buitron’s RBI scored Hunt in the fourth inning before Wasiak’s RBI single scored Amaro in the fifth inning to create a 7-5 advantage for the Lady Bulldawgs.
But it would not last.
Wasiak led Copperas Cove (11-11-1, 3-2) offensively, accounting for three singles and a pair of RBIs, while teammate Hunt, a shortstop, was also 3-for-4 hitting with a run and an RBI. Perez finished with a run, two hits and two RBIs, Joleeanna Hair had two hits and Buitron had two RBIs.
In total, Copperas Cove had 12 hits, accounting for four hits in the first and fourth innings. In between, the Lady Bulldawgs had two hits in two innings, and they had their final two hits in the fifth inning.
With the loss, the Lady Bulldawgs fall into sole possession of fourth place in the district standings behind undefeated Temple (5-0), Bryan and Harker Heights (4-1). Belton (2-3), Ellison (1-4), Shoemaker (1-4) and Killeen (0-5) round out the field.
Copperas Cove will look to bounce back Friday, when it hosts Harker Heights at 7 p.m.
The Lady Knights, who are 19-6-1 overall, are riding a three-game winning streak into the contest after defeating Belton 2-1, Shoemaker 12-4 and Killeen 18-5.
Copperas Cove concludes the first half of district play Tuesday at Temple before beginning the second round with a game at Belton on April 1.
As a result of Wednesday’s game being moved to Copperas Cove, the Lady Bulldawgs’ second-round game against Bryan will be played on the road. Copperas Cove travels to play the Lady Vikings on April 14, which is a Thursday. The following day is Good Friday.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Temple 5-0
Bryan 4-1
Harker Heights 4-1
Copperas Cove 3-2
Belton 2-3
Ellison 1-4
Shoemaker 1-4
Killeen 0-5
Wednesday's Game
- Bryan 20, Copperas Cove 7, 6 innings
