Copperas Cove was forced to wait for the opening pitch, but the Lady Bulldawgs never lost their offensive rhythm.
Looking to sweep the season series and inch closer to another playoff appearance, Copperas Cove traveled to Ellison on Wednesday after inclement weather postponed the game a day earlier. Entering the contest, the Lady Bulldawgs delivered five consecutive games with at least eight runs, including a pair of 19-run outings.
And it did not take long to begin repeating the feats.
Copperas Cove scored a pair of runs in the second inning before using a five-run outburst in the fourth inning to propel itself to a 9-4 victory.
The Lady Bulldawgs opened the scoring with a two-run second inning as left fielder Anissa Amaro connected for an RBI double to score teammate Trinity Zavala, who reached base on a single. Moments later, Megan Hunt’s single sent Amaro across home plate.
The score held until Copperas Cove’s first five batters of the fourth inning each managed to successfully round all the bases, beginning with Amaro, who went 4 for 4 with three runs in the win. Amaro and Hunt both scored on center fielder Emma Wasiak’s single.
Then, Wasiak and Larisa Perez scored on pitcher Lynsey Robison’s single before Iliana Buitron completed the scoring thanks to Zavala’s sacrifice fly.
Trailing 7-0, the Lady Eagles responded with a run in the bottom of the inning when shortstop Sabrina Morgan’s shot scored Alex Morales. Ellison added three more runs in the sixth inning Morales, Gwyn Gebert and starting pitcher Kiki Rogers each recorded an RBI.
But it was not enough.
The Lady Eagles ended up leaving the bases loaded in the inning, and Copperas Cove quickly widened the gap.
Amaro scored for the final time on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, and Hunt capped off the scoring behind Buitron’s second RBI.
Ellison went three up and three down to conclude the game.
The Lady Bulldawg split a dozen hits among eight players, while the Lady Eagles were led by Morales, who finished with a pair of runs and hits and an RBI. Gebert, a left fielder, also had two hits, while Taylor Brodie accounted for a single.
Despite the outcome, both teams must quickly move on.
Due to the Easter holiday, games are being played today to avoid conflicting with the observance of Good Friday, leaving virtually no time between contests.
The Lady Bulldawgs will attempt to carry the momentum into Bryan, where they can make a statement against the Lady Vikings, who defeated Copperas Cove 20-7 in the first round of district. Despite leading 7-5 to start the sixth inning, the Lady Bulldawgs lost via run rule after allowing 15 runs in the inning.
The Lady Eagles travel to Belton today.
Coupled with Bryan’s 14-7 victory against Killeen on Tuesday and Temple’s 6-2 win against Belton on Wednesday, Copperas Cove (7-4) now sits in a tie for third place with Bryan (7-4) in the district standings with three games remaining in the regular season, while Ellison was virtually eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
Harker Heights (10-1) sits atop the field with Temple (8-3) following, while Belton (6-5), the Lady Eagles (4-7), Shoemaker (2-9) and Killeen (0-11) are currently out of postseason contention.
Along with beating Belton, the Lady Eagles must close their regular-season schedule with wins versus Bryan on Tuesday and at Shoemaker (April 22) to have any hope of qualifying for the playoffs. Even with such a run, though, Ellison could still fall short based on other teams’ outcomes.
After facing the Lady Vikings, the Lady Bulldawgs travel to Harker Heights and host Temple to complete district play.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 10-1
Temple 8-3
Bryan 7-4
Copperas Cove 7-4
Belton 6-5
Ellison 4-7
Shoemaker 2-9
Killeen 0-11
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 14, Killeen 7
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 9, Ellison 4
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 3, 5 innings
- Temple 6, Belton 2
