TEMPLE — In the quest to sweep through the first half of District 12-6A play, the Temple Tem-Cats finally met their match.
Two big innings for Copperas Cove lifted the Lady Dawgs to a 9-5 victory over Temple, handing the Tem-Cats (14-8, 6-1) their lone loss in the final game of the first round of play.
Cove, meanwhile, moves to 12-11-1 and 4-3 in district play.
It was Temple that struck first for a pair of first-inning runs to get on the board.
Chloe Prentiss walked and Alena Salazar reached on an error to set the plate for RBI singles from Brooke Knox and Lily Wiser for the early 2-0 advantage.
Then the Dawgs struck in a big way to enjoy a large lead.
Cove’s five-run second came entirely with two outs as the Lady Dawgs batted around the order with the help of three Tem-Cat errors along the way.
Alejandra Espinoza and Trinity Zavala, the 8-9 hitters in the Dawgs’ lineup, connected with back-to-back base hits to left field. Meagan Hunt reached on a dropped fly ball which scored Espinoza and Zavala. Emma Wasiak reached on an error and Larisa Perry drove in two with a base hit. Perry would score on an Iliana Buitron single to account for the five-run explosion and a 5-2 lead.
Temple scratched together a solo run in the third manufactured by Prentiss who walked, stole second, reached third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.
The Tem-Cats followed her by loading the bases but were unable to push another run across.
Cove came back with a four-run rally in the fifth highlighted by successive run-scoring doubles from Perry and Buitron to push the Dawgs’ advantage to 9-3.
Temple cobbled together a pair of runs in the sixth to move within four, 9-5.
The Tem-Cats loaded the bases as Meagan Easley reached on an error, while Kaegen Yepma and Prentiss collected back-to-back hits. Salazar fisted a soft single to shallow center which scored Easley though Prentiss was easily forced out at second.
Knox followed by singling home Yepma, but the Tem-Cats were unable to generate any more offense. The Tem-Cats went down in order in the seventh.
Both starters went the distance for their respective decisions. Lynsey Robison picked up the win by scattering eight hits, walking three and fanning six. Knox allowed 10 hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
Temple will host second-place Bryan on Friday to begin the second half of the district schedule.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 6-1
Temple 6-1
Bryan 5-2
Belton 4-3
Copperas Cove 4-3
Ellison 2-5
Shoemaker 1-6
Killeen 0-7
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 14, Killeen 1
- Copperas Cove 9, Temple 5
- Harker Heights 5, Bryan 1
- Ellison 14, Shoemaker 10
