TEMPLE — For much of Tuesday night’s game it appeared that Temple’s six-run inning would be more than enough to put away Copperas Cove.
Not so, but they answered the challenge.
Fortunately for the Tem-Cats they tacked on another four in the sixth to come away with an 11-8 victory in a District 12-6A softball game Tem-Cat Field.
“We are in a good hitting district and you have to keep hitting an putting up those runs,” said Temple coach Courtney Cynar. “Our approach is to go out and adjust to whatever the other battery is trying to do. We hit a lot in practice and we’re making strides.”
Temple ends the first round of district at 2-4 and 4-16-1 overall while Cove dips to 2-4 and 7-8-1. Alexis Ares picked up the victory for the Tem-Cats and Cove’s Meagan Hunt took the loss.
The six-run second gave the Tem-Cats a cushion that didn’t last on its own but was boost to take control of the game highlighted by run-scoring extra-base hits from Z’Mya Cannon and Lily Wiser.
Lillilana Gandara and Kaitlyn Teeters opened the frame with a walk and single to set the plate
for Kayla Quinteros who delivered an RBI single to right.
More would come.
Brooke Knox reached on a bases-loaded error and she was followed by Cannon’s double down the left-field line and then a Wiser triple into the right-center gap as the Tem-Cats claimed a 7-0 lead.
That held up until the sixth inning when Cove strung together an offensive to crank out four runs and tighten things a bit. The Lady Dawgs punched out four hits paced by doubles from Anissa Amaro Laila LaCapra.
Temple answered with four of its own in the bottom of the frame with run-scoring hits from Knox, Wiser and Gandara to return to a seven-run advantage, 11-4.
Cove made the Tem-Cats nervous with another four in the top of the seventh led by a two-run triple for Lynsey Robison. Ares, who had been relieved in the sixth, returned to retire the last two Lady Bulldawgs for the victory.
The Tem-Cats posted a single run in the first Jordyn Valdez scored from third on a Knox groundout.
“Overall, we still have a lot of work to do,” said Cynar, whose team hosts Bryan on Friday.
“We’re such a young team. We thrive off positive energy and hopefully we can carry that on into Friday.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
Waco Midway 6-0
Harker Heights 4-2
Bryan 3-3
Copperas Cove 2-4
Hutto 2-4
Pflugerville Weiss 2-4
Temple 2-4
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 5, Harker Heights 4
- Pflugerville Weiss 10, Hutto 2
- Temple 11, Copperas Cove 8
- OFF: Waco Midway
