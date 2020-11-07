The Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs swept the Killeen High School Lady Roos in three sets on Friday night and are much closer to the playoffs.
The Lady Dawgs (9-6, 7-4 District 12-6A) had an impressive last two sets of 25-12 and 25-17 and kept the Lady Roos (3-11, 3-8) at bay. Cove won the first set 25-21.
The Lady Dawgs’ Larissa Mendez led the team with 14 kills on 39 attempts and a 35.9% kill percentage. Kyra Gaston and Jiya Edwards each had nine kills. Jasmine Davis tallied six. Gaston also had two blocks.
Emily Vanderpoel led Cove with 26 assists. Jakhi Smith had 16. Emma Wasiak recorded 42 digs.
Cove remained a half-game behind third-place Bryan (7-3 12-6A). Both teams can clinch a playoff spot with their next victory.
“Everyone in district is at different points in the season due to how things have played out due to COVID,” said Lady Dawgs coach Cari Lowery.
The Lady Dawgs, a perennial playoff team, had a rough start to the season, something they are not used to in district play.
“Our team is young,” Lowery said. “This whole season is clearly unusual. We didn’t get any pre-district time like we usually do, or offseason. I lost most of my team last year due to them graduating. I’ve got two or three sophomores on the floor, I have a couple of seniors on the floor as well, but they were on JV last year.”
Lowery said the team has learned how to play volleyball better.
“We are getting a bit more experience,” she said. “If we had a regular, normal year we could have played 23 games before we played district.”
Lowery said each game is about getting better
“The goal is not to blow teams out,” she said. “A lot of times tonight we made things out of something ugly.”
The Lady Dawgs take on Temple (2-16, 0-10) on Tuesday in Temple.
“Every game is about getting better after each game,” Lowery said. “Keep control of things we can control and build on the things we may not have control over. We are taking each game one at a time.”
12-6A STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights 10-1
x-Ellison 8-3
Bryan 7-3
Copperas Cove 7-4
Belton 5-7
Shoemaker 4-7
Killeen 3-8
Temple 0-11
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Bryan def. Shoemaker 25-18, 25-9, 25-6
- Copperas Cove def. Killeen 25-21, 25-12, 25-17
- Ellison def. Temple 25-11, 25-19, 25-22
- Harker Heights def. Belton 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18
