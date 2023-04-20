Copperas Cove’s season came to a close Tuesday at College Station’s Golf Club at Texas A&M, where the Lady Bulldawgs finished 14th at the Region II-6A tournament.
Ella Crawley, a junior, paced the Lady Bulldawgs, following an opening-round 100 with a 95 to tie for 61st with a 195, which was just one stroke ahead of sophomore teammate Allison Crawley (tied 63rd, 98-98–196).
Jaiden Mieras and Hailee Spicer rounded out Copperas Cove’s score of 422-403–825 by placing 72nd and 79th, respectively. Mieras, a senior, had a 105-102–207, and Spicer, a freshman, shot a 119-108–227.
Additionally, Lady Bulldawgs sophomore Kyleigh Mata recorded a 119-116–235 to place 84th overall.
The Woodlands placed all five members of its team in the top 14 en route to winning the team title with a 305-309–614, beating out Tomball (328-317–645) and Mansfield (324-324–648).
Sachse senior Ella Cheek won the individual championship, carding a 2-under par 69 in the first round before closing with a 74 to total 143 – three strokes ahead of The Woodlands junior Veronika Exposito (75-71–146).
Copperas Cove advanced to regionals by placing second at the District 12 tournament behind champion Waco Midway.
REGION III-5A
Playing at Montgomery’s The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Belton finished seventh at the Region III-5A tournament, lowering its opening-round score by 20 strokes to post a 401-381–782.
Lady Broncos seniors Tiffany Lange and Shelby Pusey closed their high school careers by leading the team with rounds of 87-86–173 and 99-97–196, respectively. The scores placed Lange in a tie for 18th
individually and Pusey tied for 33rd.
The scores were complemented by Clara Brunner, a junior, and sophomore Riley Clawson, who finished within three strokes of each other. Brunner had a 106-99–205 to place 44th overall, and Clawson, who was 46th, shot a 109-99–208.
Rounding out the squad, junior Shelby Chaney posted a 118-113–231 and was 60th overall, but her score did not count toward the team total.
Ellison was also in attendance, shooting a 12th-place total of 469-465–934.
Isabella Adams, a senior, produced the Lady Eagles’ lowest score, shaving five strokes off her opening-round total to finish with a 197 (101-96) and situating herself in a two-way tie for 35th.
Rylee Dickerson (111-113–224) followed at 55th for Ellison, while teammates Jayla Moore-Duchane (67th, 130-125–255) and junior Lynnae Bentley (69th, 127-131–258) completed the outing. Dickerson and Moore-Duchane are also seniors.
Competing as individuals, Belton sophomore Jacklyn Munoz (106-105–211) finished in a three-way tie for 48th, and Lake Belton senior Brinley Agee (124-111–235) was 63rd.
Montgomery Lake Creek won its first regional title by recording a two-day total of 595 (308-287) as Lady Lions senior Katya Tibbetts (78-69–147) to claim the individual championship.
Montgomery (310-315–625) and Friendswood (334-323–657) followed in the final standings to also receive state berths.
