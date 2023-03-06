Looking to secure a spot at the upcoming Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet, hundreds congregated at Elgin High School for the Region II meets on Saturday, and three area athletes emerged with championships.
In the 105-pound weight class, Chaparral standout Alondra Rosario finished first after producing a 275-pound squat, 155 bench press and 270 deadlift to total 700 pounds — 50 pounds more than her closest competitor — and claim the Class 5A, Division II title.
Killeen’s Tyranny Pace (259+) replicated the feat in Class 5A, Division I, dominating her weight class with a 1,040 total (415-210-415) while second place had 900, and Copperas Cove’s Michaela Grimm (180-100-200–480) won the Class 6A 97 division.
As a team, the Lady Bulldawgs delivered a strong showing, placing fourth as a team with two more lifters earning their spots alongside Grimm at state.
Competing in the 123 weight class, A’mya Moss amassed 725 pounds (275-150-300) to receive a silver medal, and teammate Jolina Toala was second in the 220 division with 960 (385-195-380).
Copperas Cove concluded the meet with 23 points to place behind champion Buda Johnson (43), Del Valle (40) and Waco Midway (28).
Temple’s Aysiah Wiser will also be in attendance at the state meet after finishing as the runner-up in the 181 weight class. She had a 335-140-355–830 total in Class 6A, helping the Tem-Cats place 10th with six points.
In Class 5A, Division I, Lake Belton’s Anna Ramirez (320-175-330–825) was second in the 198 weight class, and in Class 5A, Division II, Chaparral’s Aryanna Gonzalez (305-190-335–830) and Belton’s Jacci Myers (330-185-350–865) collected silver medals in the 181 and 248 weight classes, respectively.
Lifters had to place in the top two of their division or produce a predetermined total to advance, and three other area lifters took the latter route to the state meet.
The Ellison tandem of Leilani Dudley (132; 360-180-315–855) and Lanijah Harrell (220; 380-195-340–915) were each third, and Lake Belton’s Elaina Herrera (148; 340-205-310–855) was fifth at the Class 5A, Division II meet but will still compete for state titles.
All state meets are being held at Frisco’s Comerica Center with the Class 6A meet March 15 and both Class 5A meets March 18.
Harker Heights’ 123-pounder Carollicia Roberts (250-160-295–705) fell just shy of advancing, finishing 20 pounds behind Moss to place third in the Class 6A regional.
Also in Class 6A, Copperas Cove’s Amaya Eseroma (181; 290-160-300–750), Jazmine Letterman (198; 335-115-280-730) and Taylor Welch (220; 265-170-290–725) were each fourth, and Temple’s Kate Burke (114; 200-110-205–515) was fifth in the final standings.
The Lady Broncos, who finished sixth as a team with 10 points, had three additional top-five performances after Haylee Thomas (220; 345-200-315–86) was fourth and teammates Lexi Lewis (114; 200-115-245–560) and Emery Castillo (132; 305-180-295–780) were fifth.
Furthermore, Amaya Stafford (105; 215-105-295–615) and Anya McKnight (259; 415-190-295–900) were fourth for the Lady Kangaroos and Lady Eagles, respectively, while the Lady Bobcats’ Asiah Jackson was fifth in the 165 weight class with a 735 total (305-145-285).
Belton also placed fifth in two weight classes as Joselyn Quintanilla had 545 (220-100-225) in the 123 division and Ashley Farmer finished with 715 (285-165-265) in the 259+ division.
Kyle Lehman (57), College Station (47) and Cleburne (42) occupied the top three spots in Class 5A,
Division I, and Elgin (52) beat out Burleson (35) and Liberty Hill (29) for the Class 5A, Division II title.
En route to their fourth-place finish, the Lady Bulldawgs placed an additional eight lifters in the top nine, while all nine of the Lady Knights in attendance were among the top 10 of their weight classes.
Lake Belton had the largest contingency of lifters out of the qualifying area schools in any of the three meets, sending 23 athletes. Copperas Cove was the closest with 17, while Temple and Belton each had 10.
