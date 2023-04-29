WEST — Bryan Waller believes his team has something to celebrate, but he also feels there is reason to limit it.
After losing its final three games and missing the playoffs by two games a year ago, Copperas Cove made its postseason return Saturday against Waxahachie, and for a majority of the contest, neither team could create separation.
The Lady Indians, however, delivered the outing’s lone offensive outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning, producing six runs on five hits, and it was too much for the Lady Bulldawgs to overcome.
Waxahachie advanced to the Class 6A area round with a 7-1 win, ending Copperas Cove’s bounce-back season.
While there are silver linings to the defeat, the Lady Bulldawgs’ head coach is not fully embracing any moral victories.
“It always feels good to be in the playoffs,” Waller said. “That is one of our goals, but our ultimate goal is to go as far as we can, and to do so, we need to get past the first round. We’ve got to find a way around those things and make improvements in those different areas.
“That includes me as the coach and everyone else.”
For four and a half innings, Copperas Cove was poised to extend its campaign.
The Lady Bulldawgs opened the game with a leadoff single from center fielder Joleeanna Hair, who advanced to third base on designated hitter Gabby Emeana’s infield single, but the pair was left stranded moments later.
Waxahachie could not generate any immediate offense as Copperas Cove pitcher Lynsey Robison struck out four of the first six batters she faced, but the Lady Indians recorded the game’s first run in the third inning, when Bryten Burns’ RBI shot sent teammate Nalee Nichols, who reached base on a single, across home plate.
But the Lady Bulldawgs responded in the top of fourth inning as Larisa Perez scored on Robison’s single to center field.
Copperas Cove (18-14-1) left the bases loaded, though, and would not send a runner past second base for the duration of the contest, while Waxahachie batted around the order in the bottom of the inning to take complete control.
“We matched up like I thought we’d match up,” Waller said. “We just didn’t get the hits we needed to get, and they got the ones they needed to get.”
The first three batters of the fifth inning got on base for the Lady Indians, including Nichols, who hit an RBI triple. Then, after a pitching change, Waxahachie (20-7) continued to score, sending six consecutive batters around the bases.
Emeana started the sixth inning with a single but did not advance beyond second base after Robison was walked.
Robison, who was replaced by Perez, returned to the mound in the sixth inning before finishing with seven strikeouts and allowing a pair of hits.
With the victory, which was postponed a day after severe thunderstorms deluged the area Friday afternoonand evening, the Lady Indians advance to face Rockwall in the area round after the Lady Yellowjackets defeated Garland by a combined score of 22-5 in a best-of-three series.
Conversely, the Lady Bulldawgs must wait a year for another opportunity to chase a state championship, but like most seasons, variables will be altered before returning to the diamond as the programs says goodbye to a class of seniors, including Anissa Amaro, Trinity Zavala, Alejandra Espinoza, Carol Letterman, Hannah Catchings and Robison.
“They have been the personality of this team for four years,” Waller said. “They’ve all been there every day, pushed each other, set examples and set the tone. They put their marks on this team for the others that follow after.
“Their personalities are what made this team fun.”
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Saturday
- Waxahachie 7, Copperas Cove 1, Waxahachie advances
- Mansfield Legacy 4, Harker Heights 3
- Mansfield Legacy 10, Harker Heights 7, Legacy wins series 2-1
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday
- Montgomery Lake Creek 12, Shoemaker 0, 5 innings
- Montgomery Lake Creek 11, Shoemaker 1, 6 innings, Lake Creek wins series 2-0
Saturday
- Lake Belton 3, Brenham 0
- Brenham 3, Lake Belton 0, series tied 1-1
- Magnolia 9, Belton 5, Magnolia leads series 1-0
Monday
- Lake Belton vs. Brenham, Game 3, 6:30 p.m. at Caldwell HS
- Magnolia at Belton, Game 2, 4 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Saturday
- Burnet 11, Gatesville 1, Burnet wins series 2-0
- Salado 15, Lampasas 3
- Salado 6, Lampasas 4, Salado wins series 2-0
CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT
(Single game)
Saturday
- Coahoma 12, Florence 0, 5 innings, Coahoma advances
