ROBINSON — Christy Thompson’s goal was simple.
While winning is always a prime objective, Copperas Cove’s first-year head coach had other intentions when she inherited the program from Cari Lowery — the cornerstone of the team for 21 seasons.
Despite possessing plenty of talent, Thompson, who was Lowery’s assistant coach for eight years, understood the transition would not be easy, but after one season, which ended Monday in the Class 6A bi-district round of the playoffs, she believes it is complete.
“I could not have asked for them to fight any harder than they did,” Thompson said. “We made some mistakes at critical moments in the game, but to see them fighting no matter what the score was is what we’ve been working for all season.
“All I wanted was to see this team go out and play their hearts out, leave it all on the floor and have no regrets, and they don’t.”
Outside of the second set, though, the Lady Bulldawgs simply could not keep pace.
The Lady Tigers sandwiched a pair of one-sided sets around a back-and-forth encounter en route to a 25-12, 27-25, 25-12 victory, advancing to the area round against either Rockwall or Garland.
Mansfield recorded the first two points of the opening set and never eased up, constructing a 9-2 advantage before inflating the cushion to double digits at 14-4. Copperas Cove trimmed the deficit to five points, 16-11, on senior libero Leila Cooks’ hit, but it would not get any closer.
The Lady Bulldawgs responded in the ensuing set, playing to an 8-8 tie, but the Lady Tigers scored seven unanswered points to pull away before Copperas Cove responded, tying the score 20-20. The squads then played to five more ties before Mansfield thwarted a set point at 24-23 by winning four of the next five points.
Thompson, however, did not feel disappointment.
“That has kind of been our thing this year,” she said. “We like to start off in a hole, and I don’t know why. It gives me gray hair, but they always fight for every point until the game is over.
“Then, we look and see what the results are, and I am super proud of that.”
Poised to secure its spot in the second round, Mansfield (30-12) capitalized, scoring the first four points of the set before opening an insurmountable 9-2 advantage.
Regardless of the outcome, the Lady Bulldawgs extended their playoff streak to 17 consecutive seasons, finishing third in the final District 12-6A standings with a 7-5 record.
But Copperas Cove (27-16) will undergo significant changes prior to attempting to stretch the streak further next year.
The Lady Bulldawgs are set to graduate seven seniors — Aaliyah Butler, Taji Worlds, Jakhi Smith, Olivia Martinez, Melainy Edmond, Ashanti Wright and Cooks — and their talent is only one attribute that will be missed.
“They have been critical to the transition process,” Thompson said, “because a lot of those seniors were not in major roles last year, so we were all stepping into this together. We were all learning together.
“We were one team and one family, and we were all in when we won or lost and whether they were on the bench or on the court.”
Copperas Cove moves on with seven juniors and a sophomore set to return next season, and Thompson sees plenty of potential within the group.
“I feel great about the kids coming back,” she said. “They all know how to work hard after seeing these seniors, and they know how it felt to get here. It was an exciting and great experience, and they all want to come back.
“So, we are going to put in the work to get back.”
