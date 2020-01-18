COPPERAS COVE — Their outcomes were different, but the feelings were mutual.
Looking to maintain sole possession of fourth place in the District 12-6A standings, Copperas Cove outscored visiting Killeen 20-6 in the second quarter to build a commanding lead, and the advantage held.
But not without a fight.
Despite taking a 22-point cushion into halftime, the Lady Bulldawgs saw the gap shrink to nearly single digits before emerging with a 61-48 victory, and the result left Copperas Cove head coach Tiffney Barnes-Graham feeling her players failed to produce a complete performance.
“I’m disappointed,” she said. “We didn’t compete from the beginning to the end, and we’ve been working on playing hard for entire quarters.
“We’ve got to compete, we’ve got to execute, and we’ve got to make easy shots consistently to be as successful as we want to be.”
The Lady Bulldawgs used their second-quarter surge to open a 38-16 halftime lead, but the Lady Kangaroos responded with 15 unanswered points during a run bridging into the fourth quarter, where they pulled within 11 points on two occasions.
While the outburst was encouraging, it also left Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham conflicted.
“We have to play a complete game,” she said. “If we can go out and rack up points the way we did in the last 10 to 12 minutes of the game, then we should be able to do it at the beginning of games as well.
“But that is a glimpse of our potential.”
Copperas Cove (21-7, 6-4) recorded nine of the game’s first 13 points and built an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter as senior post Kaysha McCloud scored a dozen of her game-high 19 points in the period.
Then, Copperas Cove cruised into halftime, opening the second quarter with a 18-3 run before Killeen guard Adaijah Dye connected on a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
The gap grew to 29 points, 46-17, in the third quarter before the Lady Kangaroos (6-23, 0-10) finally found their offensive rhythm, but it was too late.
“I set the expectations for what needed to happen at the beginning of the game,” Graham said, “and it didn’t happen. In the locker room at halftime, I told them what had to happen, and they did it.
“We did a better job of boxing out, playing defense and making baskets, and that’s why we made our run. We just have to do that for four quarters.”
Along with her points, McCloud grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with three steals, while teammates Madisen Honea (14 points, 4 assists), A’Zariah Knotts (13 points) and Leah Powell (10 points, 5 rebounds) each contributed double-digit points.
For Killeen, Dye delivered a team-high 12 points (2-4 3FG), while Tyanna Simpson finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the loss. Additionally, guard Ke’shawna Battle scored 10 points for the Lady Kangaroos.
With the victory, Copperas Cove remains in fourth place in the district race heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Ellison.
“We have to come out and play every game,” Barnes-Graham said.
“We’re in an OK spot, but our district is tough.
“It’s a race for fourth, and it’s going to come down to who is ready to play.”
COPPERAS COVE 61, KILLEEN 48
Killeen (48)
Dye 12, Simpson 11, Battle 10, Wyman 7, Wilborne 6, Garcia 2.
Copperas Cove (61)
McCloud 19, Honea 14, Knotts 13, Powell 10, Anderson 3, Barker 2.
Killeen 10 6 11 21—48
Copperas Cove 18 20 8 15—61
3-Point Goals—Killeen 4 (Wilborne 2, Dye 2), Copperas Cove 2 (Honea 2). Free Throws—Killeen 8-16, Copperas Cove 13-22. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Killeen 21, Copperas Cove 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Killeen 6-23, 0-10 12-6A; Copperas Cove 21-7, 6-4.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Copperas Cove 61, Killeen 48
- Ellison 52, No. 16Waco Midway 32
- No. 18 Harker Heights 62, Belton 18
- Temple 59, Shoemaker 34
- BYE: Waco
12-6A STANDINGS
Ellison (9-1)
Harker Heights (9-1)
Waco Midway (8-2)
Copperas Cove (6-4)
Temple (5-5)
Waco (3-6)
Shoemaker (2-7)
Belton (2-8)
Killeen (0-10)
