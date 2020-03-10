COPPERAS COVE — The outcome was not disappointing, but the effort was.
With an opportunity to hand Waco Midway its first District 12-6A loss of the season, Copperas Cove saw the contest quickly slip away.
The Pantherettes dominated at the plate, recording 16 hits, including seven home runs, and the Lady Bulldawgs could not keep pace, suffering a 17-2 run-rule loss in four innings.
Although Midway scored at will, Copperas Cove head coach Bryan Waller had other issues with his team’s performance.
“We can be OK with a loss if everything the girls give us is everything they can give us,” he said, “but that wasn’t the case.
“We didn’t play defense like we are capable of playing, we didn’t swing like we are capable of
swinging, and when things went bad, we didn’t compartmentalize and come back better the next time.”
Thanks in part to a pair of Lady Bulldawgs errors, the Pantherettes emerged from the first inning with a 2-0 advantage, and the cushion swelled to 8-0 by the conclusion of the second inning as Midway (9-4-1, 4-0) capitalized on three consecutive home runs.
Then, in the third inning, the Pantherettes did it again, hitting three more home runs en route to an eight-hit, seven-run showing.
“There’s not much you can do when they’re hitting the ball as well as they were,” Waller said. “They’re just a great hitting ballclub.”
Copperas Cove (11-8, 3-2) responded in the bottom of the inning as third baseman Sarina Gray and shortstop Brooke Schmidt each delivered a solo home run, but it was not enough.
Midway secured the 15-run cushion in the fourth inning with two runs off its final home run.
The Lady Bulldawgs finished the game with five hits as Esra Peterson, Lynsey Robison and Madalyn Scribner complemented Gray and Schmidt’s home runs with a single apiece.
Copperas Cove also committed five errors, though.
“We’ve got to have all the players put bad things aside and not let our emotions take over our abilities,” Waller said. “We’ve got to keep working hard at that every day.”
Thanks to spring break and a bye Tuesday, the Lady Bulldawgs do not play again until March 20, when they travel to Harker Heights.
“I told them to go relax, rest and get well,” Waller said. “Then, on Monday, they need to be ready to come back and outwork people.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SOFTBALL
- Harker Heights 15, Waco 5, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 8, Ellison 7
- Temple 8, Killeen 1
- Waco Midway 17, Copperas Cove 2, 4 innings
- BYE: Belton
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton (4-0)
Waco Midway (4-0)
Harker Heights (4-1)
Copperas Cove (3-2)
Shoemaker (2-2)
Temple (2-2)
Waco (1-3)
Ellison (0-5)
Killeen (0-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.