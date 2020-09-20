Two games into the season, the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball team is still in search of its first win.
The Lady Dawgs dropped the first two matches to begin the season, losing in four sets to 5A foe Liberty Hill and 4A foe China Spring.
In both matches, the Lady Dawgs won the first set before losing the next three.
Copperas Cove met a tough test in China Spring, which was ranked No. 3 in 4A and had already played 13 games on the season.
The Lady Dawgs finished 25-20, 23-25, 16-25 and 18-25.
China Spring had already played 12 more games than Copperas Cove due to the modified athletic schedule issued by the UIL in July.
Schools competing at the 5A and 6A level were forced to wait until Sept. 14 to begin competition, while schools competing at levels up to 4A could begin on the normally scheduled Aug. 10.
The modified schedule was a response of the governing body of high school athletics in Texas to try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among the ranks of its athletes and coaches.
Normally, at this point in the sea-son, the Lady Dawgs would be into their district schedule with more than 20 games under their belt.
This year, they have only six nondistrict games to get ready. Other non-district opponents Round Rock Cedar Ridge and Stephenville are scattered throughout the team’s district schedule in October.
Head coach Cari Lowery kept a positive outlook when she talked about the season on Sept. 9.
“We’re just glad to have a volleyball season,” she said.
A younger team than last year, Lowery, who is entering her 16th season in Cove, said that she expected a slow start.
“I don’t think we’re going to start where we need to be — exactly — but I think we’re going to be OK,” she said.
Although Lowery said she had already seen tremendous growth and improvement from her team during practice leading up to the first game against Liberty Hill, Lowery didn’t mince words about the difficulty of the offseason.
“We didn’t get any offseason with these kids,” Lowery said.
Lowery said she kept in contact with the team via email and sent workouts to them to do at home.
“You can only pass the ball on the side of your house so many times,” she said. “It’s not quite the same thing as receiving a serve from another team.”
She said the work ethic of her team showed her the commitment they have to getting better and meshing as a team as the season continues.
“You know, they’re smart kids, they’re coachable; and that’s the main thing, that they’re coachable,” Lowery said.
Not only is Lowery confident in her team’s ability to improve throughout the season, the players are as well.
Senior outside hitter Larissa Melendez is one of them.
“There’s a few seniors, so all the underclassmen, they’re getting better as well,” Melendez said Sept. 9 during practice. “I feel like they’re ready to step up and own that leadership and that responsibility of becoming a varsity player.”
Melendez said that compared to last year, this year’s team has a lot of big shoes to fill, but it’s a challenge she feels the team will step up to meet.
Another senior who is confident in the team is setter Emily Vanderpoel.
“I of course, before the quarantine, I had faith that my team was working out during it, staying on the ball and ready the whole time — ready to get back in the gym,” Vanderpoel said. “But, once we’ve gotten back, I’ve seen that some people really took that time as a mental break to come back and fill the shoes that have left, so they came back, and they came back stronger.”
The next match for the Lady Dawgs is at Elgin on Tuesday.
