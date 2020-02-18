Athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez is leaving Copperas Cove for Cuero, according to multiple reports.
Alvarez told ESPN Central Texas’ David Smoak that he is taking the same position at Class 4A, Division II Cuero, pending school board approval on Thursday.
Smoak reported that Alvarez informed his players of the decision Tuesday morning.
Alvarez was 10-11 in two seasons with the Bulldawgs. Despite being hired too late to conduct spring practices, Alvarez led Cove to the playoffs in his debut season after upsetting Temple on the final day of the regular season.
The Bulldawgs dropped to 3-7 last season and finished eighth in District 12-6A.
