Kyra Gaston’s team-high 11 kills and three blocks helped the Copperas Cove volleyball team top Belton 25-21, 12-25, 25-22, 25-20 for a key road victory in what is shaping up to be a crowded playoff race.
The win vaulted Cove (6-5, 4-3 12-6A) from sixth place to a share of fourth with the Lady Tigers in the district.
It was the only league match of the night as the three others were postponed.
Larissa Melendez and Jiya Edwards each had eight kills for the Lady Dawgs. Leeann Edmond served a pair of aces. Emma Wasiak led Cove with 30 digs. Jakhi Smith tallied 22 assists and 10 digs. Emily Vanderpoel finished with 17 assists.
Sydney Sell and McKenna Maddux each had nine kills and a block for Belton. Morgan Webber had seven kills and eight digs. Isabel Holguin finished with six kills, 23 digs and an ace. McKenzie Mansell had 18 assists and 10 digs, and Kylie Blomquist had 14 assists and 10 dogs.
Belton girls win golf tourney, Cove’s Fox second with 66
Belton junior Kennedy Tidwell matched her career-best round, carding a 2-over 74 to help the Lady Tigers win the Cedar Ridge Invitational on Thursday at Forest Creek Golf Club in Round Rock.
Junior Charley Ross shot her best round ever with an 85. Belton topped the 15-team field with a score of 338, nine shots ahead of runner-up Round Rock.
Other Belton golfers were Riley Avery (86), Grace Pohl (93) and Sarah Mikeska (96).
Tidwell finished a distant third in the individual race. Round Rock sophomore Jiyu Han fired a 65 to edge Copperas Cove star Elle Fox, a Mississippi State commit, by one shot. Fox was going for her second victory in the fall season.
Tidwell also won the closest-to-the-pin competition, sticking her tee shot to 2 feet on the 82-yard par-3 17th hole. She converted the stellar shot into a tap-in birdie.
The Lady Tigers will tee it up Wednesday just down the road from Forest Creek in the Hutto Fall Invitational at Star Ranch Golf Club.
Marian Davis aces 4th at Stonetree
Marian Davis aced the fourth hole Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club. The hole was playing 137 yards. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Jon Reyne and Lou Whidbee.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- Bryan at Temple, ppd.
- Copperas Cove def. Belton 25-21, 12-25, 25-22, 25-20
- Harker Heights at Ellison, ppd.
- Killeen at Shoemaker, ppd.
12-6A VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS
Harker Heights 4-1
Ellison 5-2
Shoemaker 3-2
Belton 4-3
Copperas Cove 4-3
Bryan 2-2
Killeen 1-3
Temple 0-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.