COPPERAS COVE — The Bulldawgs simply could not rally.
Looking to hand Bryan its first loss during District 12-6A competition, Copperas Cove immediately saw its hopes take a hit, allowing a pair of runs to score in the top of the first inning.
It proved to be all the cushion the Vikings would need.
The Bulldawgs produced just three hits, and the lack of offense was costly as Bryan held on for a 3-1 victory to sweep the season series after earning a 7-0 win at home on March 29.
Early on, however, it appeared the game might be destined to go in a different direction.
Copperas Cove did not allow either of the first two Vikings batters to reach base as Kyle Kubichek hit a pop fly followed by Bulldawgs pitcher David Cimmino recording his first strikeout of the night.
But then Bryan found its rhythm.
The Vikings’ next two batters each produced a single, and in the ensuing at-bat, both were sent across home plate as teammate Hunter Harlin hit a double.
The score held until the second inning, when John Luis Garcia Leon collected an RBI on a bases-loaded walk, sending designated hitter Dominick Vasquez, who reached base on a walk, home.
Copperas Cove could not keep the momentum going, though, and in the fifth inning, Bryan posted its final run as Mason Ruiz’s sacrifice fly allowed Ben Torres to score
The Bulldawgs had multiple chances to score late in the game, including when Manuel Chaco was tagged out while attempting to steal home during the sixth inning.
In total, Copperas Cove left eight runners stranded on base, while Bryan had six runners stranded.
The Vikings finished with just four hits, which were all singles, while Caden Harris and Vasquez each hit a single for Copperas Cove, and Garcia Leon added a double.
Despite the disappointment, the Bulldawgs cannot afford to dwell on the defeat.
The outcome leaves Copperas Cove positioned in a fourth-place tie with Killeen with just two games remaining in the regular-season schedule.
The Vikings (12-0) clinched the district championship with the victory, while second-place Belton (10-2) secured a playoff berth thanks to a 13-1 win at Ellison. Harker Heights (7-5) sits just one game ahead of the Bulldawgs and Kangaroos, who are tied at 6-6, after Killeen defeated the Knights 7-6 on Friday.
Temple (5-7) remains in playoff contention despite falling 15-1 in five innings to Shoemaker for the Grey Wolves’ first district win. Ellison (1-11) and Shoemaker (1-11) round out the standings.
Now, Copperas Cove must contend with a pair of teams in similar situations if it hopes to reach the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, excluding 2020, when the University Interscholastic League canceled the remainder of spring sports prior to district play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bulldawgs travel to face the Knights, who are equally desperate for a victory, on Tuesday, and they welcome the Wildcats on Friday in a game that could determine the district’s last playoff qualifier.
Copperas Cove defeated Harker Heights 6-5 in the first encounter, but the Bulldawgs followed with a 7-5 loss at Temple to complete the district schedule’s opening round.
After splitting the season series last year, Copperas Cove rallied to beat the Wildcats 5-4 in a neutral-site playoff play-in game at Salado. The Bulldawgs trailed 4-0 following the top of the first inning but slowly chipped away, recording their final two runs during the final two innings.
With the victory, the Vikings move one win away from securing the district championship as they prepare to travel to Ellison on Tuesday before hosting Harker Heights in the finale.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Bryan 12-0
x-Belton 10-2
Harker Heights 7-5
Copperas Cove 6-6
Killeen 6-6
Temple 5-7
Ellison 1-11
Shoemaker 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district championship
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Ellison 1, 5 innings
- Bryan 3, Copperas Cove 1
- Killeen 7, Harker Heights 6
- Shoemaker 15, Temple 1, 5 innings
