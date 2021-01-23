TEMPLE — Three nights after eking out an exciting overtime victory, Temple couldn’t wrap its hands around a similar result in another tightly contested District 12-6A tilt Friday night and missed its first chance to clinch a playoff spot.
Copperas Cove took the lead for good on Kyra Gaston’s putback with less than 3 minutes to go and held off the Tem-Cats for a 52-45 victory at Wildcat Gym.
Gaston finished with a team-high 16 points, including eight in the third quarter when the Lady Bulldawgs (8-14, 3-7) outscored Temple (12-7, 7-3) 16-8 and built a 29-24 lead heading into a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
A’Zariah Knotts went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the final period to finish with 15 points and Jasmine Sankey had 13 to give Cove three players in double digits.
Aniah Hall led all Temple scorers with 17 points. Aaliyah Thomas had nine, and Taliyah Johnson and Nyteria Colbert chipped in seven apiece for the Tem-Cats, who were coming off a 42-40 overtime win Tuesday over Killeen Ellison — which also lost Friday night to leave Temple and the Lady Eagles (7-3 district) tied for second and now three games back of league leader Harker Heights (10-0).
The Tem-Cats, who led 5-4 after the first quarter and 16-13 at halftime, netted the first seven points of the fourth — a bucket and two free throws from Hall sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Tamera Copeland — during what amounted to a 9-2 run and a 33-31 advantage with 5:25 left.
Temple led 37-33 after Hall’s layup but Cove reeled off eight in a row for a 41-37 lead with 2:24 to go. Johnson drained a corner 3-pointer to get the Tem-Cats within 41-40, but that was as close as the home team got.
Knotts’ layup, Sankey’s basket and a free throw by Micah Anderson pushed Cove ahead 46-40, and the Lady Dawgs were up 48-42 after two more free throws by Knotts.
Temple was within 48-45 after a 3 by Thomas with 20 seconds left, however, the Tem-Cats called a timeout they didn’t have after the make and a technical was assessed. Knotts made both to quell whatever drama might have brewed.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Harker Heights 10-0
Ellison 7-3
Temple 7-3
Shoemaker 6-4
Belton 3-7
Bryan 3-7
Copperas Cove 3-7
Killeen 1-9
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 37, Killeen 30
- Copperas Cove 52, Temple 45
- No. 20 Harker Heights 47, Bryan 25
- Shoemaker 41, Ellison 29
