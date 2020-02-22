The Memorial Christian Lady Warriors bowling team wrapped up a berth at the regional tournament with a 14-3 victory over Killeen on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Ashlie Mills led the Lady Warriors (4-6) in scoring. Killeen finished its season at 2-8.
The KHS boys finished their season at 8-2 and will take the district’s No. 2 seed to the regional tournament after taking a 15-2 victory over Memorial Christian.
Michael Bonnett Jr averaged 213 and Jaxson Bonnett 206 to lead Killeen while Micah Musser led Memorial (2-8).
Ellison girls cap perfect season
The Lady Eagles finished a perfect 10-0 season with a 17-0 shutout of the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Kama Rangel and Caitlin Schirripa led the scoring for Ellison.
Cove fell to 3-7.
The Copperas Cove boys raised their record to 2-8 with a victory over short-handed Ellison.
Ryan Alexander averaged 210 to pace the Dawgs while Elijah Lowe average 224 to lead Ellison (2-8).
Heights boys wrap up undefeated season
The Harker Heights Knights finished their season with a 17-0 shutout of the Shoemaker Grey Wolves on Monday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Robert Davie Jr. average 251 to lead the Knights with help from Jamal Mack who averaged 220.
Despite the loss, Shoemaker (6-4) still qualified for the regional tournament.
The Lady Knights also qualified for the regional tournament, finishing in second place behind Ellison with an 8-2 record. They handled the Lady Grey Wolves 16-1 in their season finale.
Shyanne Ciesiolka led the scoring for Heights. Shoemaker fell to 3-7.
The regional tourney is March 1 at Killeen Bowlerama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.