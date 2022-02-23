Gabriel Davis scored off a through ball with 17 seconds remaining and the Copperas Cove boys soccer team stunned Belton 2-1 on Tuesday at Bulldawg Stadium.
With the win and corresponding three points, the Bulldawgs (4-3-2, 16 pts 12-6A) moved within one point of second-place Belton (5-3-1) and Bryan (4-1-4). Pending the outcome of Killeen's match Tuesday against last-place Shoemaker, the Roos would also be tied for second place at 17 points with a victory.
Belton was coming off a 1-0 victory Friday over district-leading Temple.
They led 1-0 at halftime against Cove following Kyle Rimberg's 35-yard rocket past the Bulldawgs' keeper.
With seven minutes remaining, Ryan Hicks equalized for Cove, scoring on a header off a pass from Justin Crook following a misplayed throw-in by Belton.
The Bulldawgs host Bryan on Friday while Belton welcomes Ellison.
