COPPERAS COVE — Travis Boyce Jr. believes his team is learning to win.
Looking to snap a four-year playoff drought, Copperas Cove entered Monday’s game against Waco searching for consistency as the District 12-6A schedule approaches.
For much of the game, the Bulldawgs’ offense struggled, but, when it mattered most, they found a way.
With approximately two minutes remaining in regulation, Sean Anderson’s 3-pointer gave Copperas Cove its first lead, 41-39, since the first quarter, and the Bulldawgs never relinquished it, defeating the Lions 45-42.
Following the victory, Copperas Cove’s head coach admitted it was not an impressive outing, but it was a significant showing.
“I’m expecting a lot of games in district to go down pretty much like that,” Boyce said. “A lot of games are going to be decided by three to five points, so to be able to go to the line and make clutch free-throws or step to the 3-point line and knock down a shot or whatever the situation is will really go a long way for our program and our team this year.”
Anderson’s shot was part of nine unanswered points for the Bulldawgs, who trailed 37-31 with 6 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
The outburst began with a successful three-point play from Bryce Smith before teammate Trevon Bostick’s shot trimmed the deficit to a point, 37-36. Waco responded with a basket to extend its lead to three points, but Smith’s layup set the stage for Anderson’s 3-pointer to propel Copperas Cove (10-6) to victory.
“When he hit that 3-pointer,” Smith said, “it just gave us a huge energy boost. After that, Coach said we had to turn it up, because we could not allow this game to slip away.
“Once we got that break, it started a run, and we just took off.”
Smith, who had four rebounds, delivered five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to complement a game-high 11 points and five rebounds from senior forward Dequan Seda. Additionally, Henry Sanchez, a junior, had nine points and three assists for the Bulldawgs.
The teams went back and forth early with Sanchez giving Copperas Cove an 11-9 advantage by connecting on his second 3-pointer to conclude the first quarter.
But it would not last.
Waco was responsible for the second period’s first four points, and the Lions used an 11-2 outburst to inflate the cushion to nine points, 24-15, early in the third quarter as the Bulldawgs missed 16 of their 17 field goals attempted in the second quarter.
Copperas Cove rallied to tie the score 30-30, but Waco (3-9) immediately answered with a 7-1 run.
Then, however, the Bulldawgs began a scoring streak.
“We were playing like a team,” Cook said, “and we were passing the ball. That is always a good sign.
“Sometimes, we don’t play like that, but this shows that it makes a big difference.”
Now, the Bulldawgs must turn their attention toward Friday’s road contest at Waco Midway — the final tune-up before opening their district schedule next week against Temple.
After hosting the Wildcats, the holiday break interrupts district play, which does not resume until Jan. 4, when Copperas Cove plays defending district champion Ellison at home.
But before beginning their push for the playoffs, Boyce understands his team’s approach must be altered.
“We really need to enforce our pace on other teams instead of feeling them out,” Boyce said. “That leads to a lot of our slow starts, and then, we will realize we can play with them and start doing the things we need to.
“Some games, like this one, it was good enough to win, and in other games, it might make the score look good, but we have to do better at getting faster starts. We have to enforce our will on these games.”
