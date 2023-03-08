featured top story Chaparral at Copperas Cove baseball photos KDHpressbox Mar 8, 2023 15 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Copperas Cove’s Gabriel Chapman (23) squeezes the ball with his glove at first base before Chaparral’s Cole Steinrich (5) reaches the bag at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday. Cove won 15-5. Andy Zavoina | Herald Copperas Cove's Blaine Butler pitches against Chaparral at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Copperas Cove's Blaine Butler pitches against Chaparral at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Chaparral's D'Angelo Allison pitches against Copperas Cove at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Chaparral's Geno Ybarra stands on third base after hitting an RBI triple against Copperas Cove at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Copperas Cove's Micah Casson (10) bats against Chaparral at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Copperas Cove's Matai Anzuldua hits a two-run triple against Chaparral at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Copperas Cove's Caden Harris catches a Chaparral fly ball to center field at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Chaparral's Geno Ybarra pitches against Copperas Cove at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Andy Zavoina | Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matai Anzuldua drove in four runs and the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs earned a run-rule victory, 15-5 in six innings, against Chapparal on Tuesday. It was Cove's home opener.Matai Anzuldua Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Copperas Cove Bulldawgs Chaparral Bobcats × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment AsianZing1234 Mar 8, 2023 10:28am Chaparral* Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Future Stars View the future stars columns provided by the players coaches. View Future Stars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEllison reaches final four in San AntonioStreaking teams Ellison, PA Memorial set to clash in regional semisNo. 2 Eagles advance to regional championship, top No. 16 PA Memorial 50-34Chaparral blanks Belton 2-0 to remain in 22-5A playoff raceSan Antonio-bound Ellison ‘locked in’ for state semifinal basketball game5A-6A GIRLS POWERLIFTING: 3 area lifters win regional titlesMIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Grizzlies open track season at EllisonHIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Several area lifters favored to win regional titlesNo. 7 Knights fall to DeSoto in 6A regional quarterfinalsCurran leads Lady Tigers in 13-3 run-rule victory over Lady Roos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedChaparral at Copperas Cove baseball photos (1)
(1) comment
Chaparral*
