Copperas Cove Independent School District on Monday announced the hiring of head football coach Tony Johnson.
The district also promoted longtime volleyball coach Cary Lowery to athletic director.
The two hirings were approved by the Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees during Monday’s special board meeting.
Johnson comes to Cove from W.T. White High School in Dallas, where he led the Longhorns to their first winning season in 20 years. The team went to the playoffs in the final two seasons of his four-year tenure, ending a 14-year drought. His record was 17-25.
Before that, Johnson coached at Bonham for three seasons, going 5-26. The Olathe, Kan., native also has been a head coach at Maypearl, Wichita (Kan.) South, Salina (Kan.) Sacred Heart and NAIA Bethany College.
Johnson replaces Jason Hammett, who resigned last month after two seasons. Hammett was 2-18, including two COVID-19-related forfeits in 2020.
Johnson is Cove’s third coach since the district’s messy split with 24-year coach Jack Welch in 2018.
Jack Alvarez led the Bulldawgs to the playoffs in his first season in 2018, but left for Cuero after the second. Cove has won just six games over the last three seasons.
CCISD says Lowery is one of only 30 women athletic directors in Texas’ 1,032 school districts. The Lady Dawgs have been a perennial volleyball power almost from the time she arrived at Cove in 2004 after a successful stint in Springtown. Lowery is the 12th-winningest high school volleyball coach in Texas history with more than 800 wins.
(0) comments
