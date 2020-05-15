A midfielder on the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs soccer team has signed a letter of intent this week to continue playing soccer in college at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Alexis Honts was a First Team All District selection her senior year and she plans to major in kinesiology and minor in nutrition, according to Wendy Sledd, the spokesperson for Copperas Cove ISD.
Chelsea Spoor is the head coach for Copperas Cove girls soccer and she expressed her excitement for Honts in a phone interview on Thursday.
“I’m really excited for Alexis and I’m even more excited for her coaches. They are getting one of the easiest kids to coach,” Spoor said. “Alexis just works hard all the time gives it 110% all the time. She never seems to get tired.”
Spoor said that Honts has been a varsity starter since her freshman year as a defender. In Honts’ sophomore year she broke her ankle and missed the whole season, according to Spoor.
Honts was the team captain in her junior and senior year. Spoor said she moved Honts to center midfield her senior year and “she was phenomenal,” Spoor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.