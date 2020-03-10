Copperas Cove’s Anissa Amaro highlighted a seven-run first inning with a grand slam and the Lady Dawgs cruised to a 12-1 run-rule victory on Monday in Waco.
Ezra Peterson started the Cove scoring bonanza with a two-run single.
Brooke Schmidt tossed a five-inning two-hitter and struck out six. She had two hits at the plate.
Sarina Gray homered in the fifth inning. Emma Wasiak had three of Cove’s 10 hits.
The Lady Dawgs improved to 3-1 in District 12-6A and can move into second place with a win over Waco Midway today at 1 p.m. in Cove.
MONDAY'S 12-6A SOFTBALL
- Belton 13, Temple 4
- Copperas Cove 12, Waco 1, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 11, Ellison 1, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 11, Killeen 3
- BYE: Waco Midway
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton (4-0)
Waco Midway (3-0)
Copperas Cove (3-1)
Harker Heights (3-1)
Shoemaker (1-2)
Temple (1-2)
Waco (1-2)
Ellison (0-4)
Killeen (0-4)
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Waco Midway at Copperas Cove, 1 p.m.
- Killeen at Temple, 2 p.m.
- Ellison at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Harker Heights, 7 p.m.
- BYE: Belton
