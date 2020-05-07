A Copperas Cove track athlete is headed to Kansas to continue her athletic and academic career at Hutchinson Community College.
Ja’aliyah Segrest is a senior at Copperas Cove High School and although she could not compete this year because of the coronavirus, as a junior, she was Academic All-District, a regional qualifier in the long jump and was selected to the All Star Track Team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, according to Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for Copperas Cove ISD.
Segrest said she will be sprinting and jumping in college.
She explained her feelings on continuing her career in a phone call on Thursday.
“At first during the whole scholarship process I was a little nervous because I didn’t want to pick the wrong school, but now that I picked Hutchinson College I’m not nervous at all, and I am very excited about running there,” Segrest said.
She said that she chose Hutchinson because it has the pre-veterinary program that she wants to study and they have a very good track program. She will get her Associates Degree and look to transfer to a four-year university to continue her athletic and academic career.
“I plan on competing for all four years that I can compete because the scholarships will help pay for my education and I do enjoy competing. It’s something I can add to my college experience,” Segrest said.
Christy Thompson, Segrest’s coach at Copperas Cove, said she has no doubt that Segrest would have returned to regionals this year to compete.
