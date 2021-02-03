COPPERAS COVE — Seven athletes from five different sports in Copperas Cove signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.
Wednesday’s signing event was the first of the spring. Jason Hammett, Copperas Cove High School football coach and athletic director, said there are likely to be other signing events for other athletes.
“They’re chances for kids to play and opportunities,” Hammett said. “Which is really what we’re all about.”
Athletes who signed Wednesday will go as far east as Starkville, Mississippi, and as far north as Sterling, Kansas.
Elle Fox, a golfer, will go from being a Bulldawg to being a Bulldog when she goes to Mississippi State University, a Division I school in Starkville, Mississippi.
“It’s so unbelievable, especially to go to a Division I college,” Fox said. “I’m really excited to be able to go there (and) be with my teammates and be with my coaches.”
Fox is, so far, a two-time district champion, has qualified for regionals twice and has missed going to the state tournament by one stroke, her coach, Cooper Carlton said.
One of the highlights of Fox’s golfing career came when she was 12. She finished second place overall in the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals held in Augusta, Georgia, a week before the PGA’s Masters Tournament in 2016.
“After that, she got on a lot of people’s radars,” Carlton said. “And they knew that she could play.”
Hammett is in his second national signing season as athletic director, and this year’s is a little different than last year’s.
Last year, Hammett said they “took the show on the road” and went to each athlete’s house.
This year, the event was closer to normal, being held inside the weight room of the athletics complex. Next year, Hammett hopes they will be able to hold the signing events in the auditorium.
“It’s important for the young kids to see where they start at in the beginning and where they end is two different things,” Hammett said. “And these kids are good examples of how we get to the end and what the end goal is; it’s to have proof that we can move on to the next level — academically and athletically.”
All athletes from Cove who signed Wednesday were:
- Elle Fox, golf — Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi
- Bre'onna Reese, cross country/track — Abilene Christian University in Abilene
- Madison Seibel, soccer — Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas
- Alina Salazar, softball — Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Brooke Schmidt, softball — Hill College in Hillsboro
- Jeremy Carter, football — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton
- Thomas Holman, football — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma
