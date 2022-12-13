BELTON — Copperas Cove and Belton no longer share a district, but the rivalry remains.
After spending years competing for the same playoff berths as Class 6A programs, the University Interscholastic League’s biennial reclassification tore the teams apart with the Tigers dropping a level.
Tuesday evening, however, neither could create much separation in their reunion, playing to a 55-55 tie before Bulldawgs senior Henry Sanchez, who finished with 29 points, connected on a floater as time dwindled in regulation to secure a 57-55 victory.
Following the outcome, Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce Jr. admitted some things never change.
“It felt just like old times,” he said. “We’ve played (former district opponents) Belton, Shoemaker, and Killeen, and they all have that same feel to them. There was no way we could not play these teams, especially Belton, because we have a couple teams in our district that remind me of them.
“We’re just a week away from district, and we need this type of atmosphere, energy, crowd and pressure. That allows us to grow.”
The squads went back and forth all contest before the Bulldawgs scored four unanswered points punctuated by Sanchez’s fastbreak layup off a turnover to open a slim 55-54 advantage in the game’s final minute.
Belton had an opportunity to recapture the lead with 33.5 seconds remaining, but senior guard E.J. Foutz only connected on one of two attempts to tie the score, setting the stage for Sanchez’s game-winner, and the Tigers could not respond before the final buzzer sounded.
Although the go-ahead basket occurred late, momentum was captured much earlier, according to Belton head coach Jason Fossett.
“That game was decided in the first, second and third quarters,” he said, “when we had way too many empty possessions and too many mental breakdowns. Copperas Cove wanted to win this game badly.
“We just have to hope that games like these pay off for us in the long run. We had some guys make some mistakes down the stretch that I hope they can learn from ... but that game was not decided in the final two minutes.”
Early on, the Tigers were in complete control.
After Sanchez’s jumper opened the scoring, Belton embarked on a 14-1 run, but the lead quickly evaporated.
With Sanchez connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the period, the Bulldawgs rallied, posting 13 unanswered points to take a 16-14 lead into the second quarter, where Tigers junior Trap Johnson accounted for 13 of his 29 points, including a layup as time expired to give Belton a 31-29 halftime advantage.
The Tigers scored just nine points in the third quarter and after falling behind 38-37 did not hold another lead until consecutive 3-pointers from Johnson and Gian Carlo put Belton (11-4) ahead 54-51 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Sophomore guard Jordan Payne complemented Sanchez’s showing by scoring eight points, while teammate Bryce Smith had six points and three assists for Copperas Cove (10-7).
Carlo had 14 points, and Foutz finished with nine for Belton.
Now, both teams have one game remaining before opening their respective district runs Tuesday, and Boyce believes beating Belton was a key step in preparing.
“These old rivalries always come down to small things,” he said, “and it is hard to win at Belton. They can play, they are disciplined, they are fundamentally sound and they are going to make tough shots.
“To come in here and pull off a win, whether by one or 10 points, is a major accomplishment.”
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
GIRLS
- Salado 57, No. 14 Lampasas 49
District 12-6A
- Bryan 52, Temple 28
- Pflugerville Weiss 56, Harker Heights 49
- Waco Midway 62, Hutto 50
District 22-5A
- Ellison 65, Lake Belton 49
- Killeen 62, Chaparral 53
- Shoemaker 71, Belton 26
BOYS
- Copperas Cove 57, Belton 55
- No. 23 Gatesville 82, West 36
- Lake Belton 62, Lago Vista 44
- Lampasas 66, Robinson 61
- Salado 55, Rogers 43
