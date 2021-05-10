Matthew Brandt had two hits and drove in four runs to lead Mansfield to a bi-district-clinching 7-4 victory over Copperas Cove on Monday in Glen Rose.
District 11-6A champ Mansfield (19-11-1) won the series 2-1.
Travis Sanders knocked in all three of Cove’s first-inning runs with his seventh homer of the season and the Bulldawgs led 3-1 through a fourth-inning weather delay.
The Tigers moved in front 4-3 in the top of the fifth and led 7-3 before Cove’s final turn at the plate.
Cove (19-16) was held to three hits and committed four errors.
