The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs fell 38-14 to the Georgetown Eagles on Friday night in Georgetown.
Cove senior running back Brody Sanders found a hole on the left side of the line and scampered 30 yards for a touchdown with 2 seconds left in the game.
The Bulldawgs scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead, but a few fast drives from the Eagles and some miscues on offense kept the Bulldawgs (0-2) at bay.
After the game, head coach Jason Hammett said he was proud of the improvement his team showed after last week’s loss to Waxahachie.
“I was happy with the kids in terms of how they came out,” Hammett said.
The Bulldawgs marched down the field on the first drive of the game, covering 64 yards in 11 plays. A roughing the passer penalty against Georgetown kept the drive alive, and the Bulldawgs responded.
After the penalty, the Bulldawgs picked up 34 yards rushing and 16 yards through the air — a pass from quarterback Shane Richey to running back Warren Fleming.
Running backs Josiah Key, Brandon Ortega and Fleming had the lion’s share of the carries on the drive before Richey punched it in from 1 yard out, his second rushing touchdown of the season.
One week after scoring 29 unanswered points against Belton, the Georgetown Eagles (2-0) rattled off 38 unanswered points in the game after the Richey touchdown.
Georgetown scored 17 points in the second half: a 26-yard field goal by Carson Sauseda, a 1-yard rush by quarterback Darson Herman and a 15-yard pass from Cord Sparkman to Drayden Dickmann.
The second-half scores widened the Eagle advantage to 27 points before Sanders’ touchdown on what proved to be the final play of the game.
As with the loss to Waxahachie, many of the Cove drives showed promise, as the Bulldawgs were able to pick up large chunks of yardage against the Eagle defense on multiple drives.
For much of the game, it appeared as though the Bulldawg offensive line was able to control the line of scrimmage and keep the Eagle defensive line on its heels.
After firing the opening salvo, the Dawg offense turned the ball over on four consecutive drives. The string of miscues included two turnovers on downs and a 74-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Georgetown’s AJ Bradshaw to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead after the extra point.
On the second drive of the first half, Richey threw an interception.
Three of the drives that ended in turnovers showed a lot of promise. Prior to the first turnover on downs, the Bulldawgs drove 57 yards, highlighted by runs of 19 and 18 yards by Ortega, as well as a run of 15 yards by Sanders.
On the drive that ended in the defensive touchdown for the Eagles, Copperas Cove had 42 yards in just four plays. A 25-yard pass from Richey to Qiejon Donnell highlighted the drive.
Offensively for the Bulldawgs, Richey had 7 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He added 126 yards on 9-of-19 passing with an interception.
Sanders had eight carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, as well as 12 yards on one reception. Ortega was the leading rusher for the Bulldawgs with 102 yards on 16 carries.
Fleming carried six times for 21 yards. He added 28 yards on two receptions. Josiah Key had three carries for 13 yards, and one reception for 7 yards.
On the receiving end, Donnell led the way with two receptions for 37 yards.
Last week’s starting quarterback Russel Cochran moved to wide receiver this week and picked up 32 yards on two receptions. Wide receiver Wyatt Nelson caught one Richey pass for 10 yards.
Copperas Cove is next scheduled to play Temple in the district opener at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. The originally scheduled game against Red Oak has been canceled. Hammett said he will attempt to schedule another team to play on Oct. 9, but it will be difficult.
“I see us really improving,” Richey said of the unexpected two-week break. “We have two weeks to improve ... that’s all you can ask for.”
The Eagles (2-0) take to the road for a 7 p.m. matchup with Cedar Park next Friday.
12-6A SCORES
Thursday
- Austin Vandegrift 44, Ellison 7
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 24, Killeen 17
Friday
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Harker Heights 49, Georgetown East View 21
- Round Rock 35, Belton 33
- Temple 28, Magnolia West 13
