COPPERAS COVE — The Lady Bulldawg faithful erupted in cheers Friday evening when Copperas Cove pitcher Lynsey Robison blew a fastball past Temple’s Z’Mya Cannon, securing a 6-5 win and a return trip to the playoffs.
“It’s good to be back in the playoffs,” said Copperas Cove coach Bryan Waller after celebrating the win in the teams’ final home game. “We missed out on them last year and everything like that, but they fought hard.”
Robison’s game-ending strikeout of Cannon came at a key juncture in the game, with Temple seemingly having Copperas Cove on the ropes.
Waller said watching the ball miss Cannon’s bat was such a relieving moment that he could finally breathe.
Two defensive miscues by Copperas Cove (18-13-1, 6-6 12-6A) and a couple of well-placed hits by Tem-Cat batters helped Temple (5-24-1, 4-8) nearly erase a four-run deficit going into the top of the seventh inning.
Ava Machuca led off the inning for Temple rolling a soft grounder to Robison, who sailed the throw over first baseman Iliana Buitron’s head, allowing Machuca to reach on an error.
The next batter, Kaitlyn Teeters, ripped a single into right field, advancing Machuca to third.
A couple of pitches later, Robison induced a double-play ground ball to Alexis Ares for the first two outs. In the process, however, Ares drove in Machuca, cutting the deficit to 6-3.
With two outs and the bases empty, Alani Trevino doubled to right field. She scored when the next hitter, Jordyn Valdez, hit a ground ball to third base that was not handled cleanly — the second error of the inning.
In the next at-bat, Lily Wiser ripped a double to right field, scoring Valdez, making it 6-5 in favor of Copperas Cove.
Waller elected to intentionally walk the next batter, Brooke Knox, who hit a towering home run over the left-field fence earlier in the game, setting up a situation with runners on first and second before the final strikeout.
“I just told them, ‘Play your game, and be who we are and make the plays that we know we can make,’” Waller said of the bumpy road that was the seventh inning.
Based on the final outcome, a Copperas Cove home run in the fifth inning proved to be the crucial, game-winning hit.
With one out and Gaby Emeana on first following a fielder’s choice, Buitron waited for her pitch from Teeters, who was pitching in relief for Temple. As soon as Buitron made contact, the Cove fans jumped out of their seats, watching her no-doubt shot sail over the center-field fence.
“I told coach (Alicia) Crawford, ‘That could potentially be really big,’” Waller said of Buitron’s homer. “And it was.”
Buitron just missed a home run in the bottom of the third inning, when she sent a Teeters pitch deep to center field for a single off the fence.
She finished 2-for-2 with three runs batted in, driving in Brenna Butler on a sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning.
The Tem-Cats needed a win and Bryan loss to clinch a playoff spot outright. Despite losing, they still had a chance to finish in a three-way tie for fourth until Bryan defeated Harker Heights 11-8 later in the evening to take the final playoff spot.
Copperas Cove jumped on the Lady Wildcats early, scoring three in the bottom of the first. Anissa Amaro and Butler hit back-to-back doubles to open the hitting for Cove, with Butler’s driving in Amaro, prompting a quick talk with Ares from coach Courtney Cynar.
Larisa Perez walked, and then Emeana singled to right field, loading the bases. Following Buitron’s sacrifice fly, which scored Butler, Robison hit a sacrifice fly — also to center — to drive home Perez.
The Lady Dawgs tacked on a run in the second inning when JoJo Hair scored on a wild throw following an Amaro flyout to right field.
Things went quiet for an inning before Temple scored in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth.
Temple got on the board with Knox’s homer in the fourth. It added a run in the fifth when Wiser singled to center off of Robison, scoring courtesy runner Kaliyah Williams. Wiser was thrown out at second base trying to stretch her single into a double, however, ending the Temple rally.
Starting in the circle for Copperas Cove, Perez went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs and striking out six.
The Lady Dawgs will be seeded No. 3 and will face Waxahachie, the 2-seed from District 11-6A, in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Waller said it will take place in West, but the date and time are to be determined. Waller said it is also to be determined if it will be a one-game playoff or a three-game series.
FINAL 12-6A SOFTBALL
1-Waco Midway 12-0
2-Harker Heights 8-4
3-Copperas Cove 6-6
4-Bryan 5-7
Hutto 4-8
Temple 4-8
Pflugerville Weiss 3-9
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 11, Harker Heights 8
- Copperas Cove 6, Temple 5
- Hutto 10, Pflugerville Weiss 0
- Lake Belton 3, Waco Midway 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.