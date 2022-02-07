COPPERAS COVE — The silence was deafening.
At some point, almost every young player envisions themselves standing at the free-throw line with time expiring and the outcome hanging in the balance. Copperas Cove senior Maurice Henry is no different, but when his opportunity arrived during the waning seconds of Monday’s contest against visiting Bryan, it was not as expected.
With their hopes of reaching the playoffs rapidly evaporating, the Bulldawgs found themselves clinging to a one-point lead with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation, and Henry was responsible for creating separation after being fouled.
But when he stepped to the line, there were no rival fans in the stands attempting to distract him, and the home crowd did not fade to hush. Due to fans being prohibited from Copperas Cove’s home games following a game-ending brawl against Harker Heights last month, there was only silence.
“I just wanted to win,” Henry said, “but being in an empty gym was a huge difference. Normally, in situations like that the fans will be loud, yelling and cheering.
“So, this atmosphere really forced me to keep calm inside my head and just knock down the shots.”
And he did — four times.
After making two free throws to open a three-point lead, Henry connected on two more foul shots with 1.5 seconds remaining in the period to secure a 62-57 win for the Bulldawgs, who had just four points in the quarter prior to the free throws.
While excited about the outcome, Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce Jr. admitted his team placed itself in an unnecessary scenario after leading 56-46 early in the final period.
“We got caught up in trying to milk the clock and hold the ball instead of playing the game we had been playing all night,” he said. “But Maurice came through, and he would not have made those shots as a freshman to save his life.
“So, just being able to see the development and growth from then to now, when he is making some really clutch free throws, is huge, and that’s what you love to see as a coach.”
On multiple occasions, it appeared the Bulldawgs were poised to pull away to a one-sided win in the contest rescheduled from Friday due to the inclement weather.
Behind seven points from sophomore Bryce Smith, Copperas Cove jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter before Bryan (19-11, 4-7) rallied, pulling within two points, 20-18, by the end of the period. Then, the teams played a back-and-forth second quarter as the Bulldawgs held a 34-31 advantage at halftime.
The cushion inflated to 11 points after Copperas Cove recorded eight unanswered points to begin the third period, and it led 56-46 in the initial moments of the fourth quarter after Henry Sanchez’s fastbreak layup.
The Vikings, however, responded with nine consecutive points before Sanchez’s shot halted the run, but Bryan extended its run to 11-2, setting the stage for Henry’s free throws.
Henry, who had a game-high nine rebounds, scored 13 points to match teammate Darius Davis’ offensive output, while Smith finished with a team-high 17 points. Additionally, Sanchez had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Now, the Bulldawgs will attempt to build on the win and potentially steal a playoff spot.
Copperas Cove (11-15, 3-8) remains mathematically eligible for the postseason with the win, sitting behind fourth place by two games with three games remaining in the district schedule. Third-place Ellison (6-5), Shoemaker (5-6), Temple (5-6) and Bryan (4-7) are each still within reach of the Bulldawgs, and they can make more ground with a road victory tonight against the Grey Wolves.
Finding success will not be easy, but Henry is fine with that.
“We just need a chance,” he said, “and we will keep coming out and playing. We just need to come out with a lot of energy.
“Shoemaker is going to be looking for revenge, because we beat them the first time, so we have to play with energy.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Belton 10-1
x-Harker Hts* 9-2
Ellison 6-5
Shoemaker 5-6
Temple 5-6
Bryan 4-7
Copperas Cove* 3-8
Killeen 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
*-Jan. 18 contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl MONDAY'S GAME
- Copperas Cove 62, Bryan 57
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan at Belton, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Killeen at Ellison, 7 p.m.
