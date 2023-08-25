GEORGETOWN — A new season is underway, but Copperas Cove’s scoring woes remain the same.
After averaging just 21.8 points per game last year and closing the campaign by combining to score seven points in their final two games, the Bulldawgs were almost held without a point again in Friday’s season opener against Georgetown.
Playing at Birkelbach Field, Copperas Cove did not reach the end zone until 2 minutes, 22 seconds remained in regulation, but by then, it was too late.
The Eagles recorded the game’s first 37 points and were never challenged, cruising to a 37-7 victory after winning last year’s opener at Copperas Cove 38-14.
Bulldawgs senior quarterback Micah Casson found Trishstin Glass, a junior, for a 24-yard touchdown to give the team just its second touchdown since losing 49-31 at Hutto on Oct. 21.
Copperas Cove had opportunities, though.
In the third quarter, the Bulldawgs advanced to Georgetown’s 8-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs, and the Eagles followed by marching 92 yards punctuated by a 40-yard touchdown pass from senior Noah Booras to Davyn Sedwick. The extra point was blocked, but Copperas Cove still trailed 37-0 at the end of the period.
The ensuing drive saw the Bulldawgs reach Georgetown’s 16-yard line before the drive stalled en route to another turnover on downs, but Copperas Cove eventually scored thanks to connection between Casson and Glass.
Casson completed 19 of 36 passes for 263 yards, while Glass had nine catches for 84 yards, complementing Demetrius Pearce’s team-high seven receptions for 101 yards.
The Bulldawgs simply could not generate any momentum early, punting away their first six possessions of the evening, and it immediately placed them in a deficit.
After kicking away the game’s opening drive, Georgetown took advantage as senior kicker Aaron Guzman converted a 32-yard field goal with 6:50 remaining in the perio.d
Then, following a second consecutive punt, the Eagles advanced 65 yards into the end zone, receiving a little luck along the way.
Facing first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Booras fumbled on two straight plays, but teammate Andrew Petter, a senior running back, recovered the second and crossed the goal line, inflating the advantage to 10-0 with 2:30 left in the quarter.
Copperas Cove would punt one more time before the end of the period, and less than 40 seconds into the second quarter, the Eagles scored again thanks to Petter’s second touchdown run, covering 6 yards.
The score held until 3:22 remained before halftime, when Booras found sophomore Xavier Warren for a 75-yard touchdown to punctuate a one-play drive.
The Bulldawgs entered halftime with just 151 total yards, including a 10-for-17 showing for 102 yards passing from Casson, while Nakeem Freeman, senior running back, had six rushes for 30 yards to lead the team.
Georgetown finished the half with 244 total yards.
With the loss, Copperas Cove extends its losing skid to seven consecutive games dating back to last season, which was the fourth straight year the Bulldawgs missed out on the playoffs. Last year, Copperas Cove closed the campaign by losing to Harker Heights 55-0 and Temple 69-7.
Bulldawgs’ second-year head coach Tony Johnson is still searching for his first road win with the program after collecting the team’s only two wins in 2022 at home.
Copperas Cove will receive plenty of opportunities, however, to end the skid.
After playing six home games last season, the Bulldawgs have five more road games remaining on their schedule this year, beginning with next week’s trip back to Georgetown, where they will face East View on Friday.
Last season, Copperas Cove was outscored 211-73 on the road.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Killeen 33, Chaparral 6
- Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27
- Georgetown 37, Copperas Cove 7
- Lake Belton 34, Leander Rouse 10
- Lampasas 31, Elgin 23
- Gatesville 34, Taylor 27
- Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
- San Saba 40, Florence 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.