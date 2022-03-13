Copperas Cove junior Tyler Morrow is headed back to Abilene to defend his state powerlifting title.
Morrow easily won the 114-pound division again on Saturday at the Region 2, Division 1 Championship at Cleburne High School.
Morrow broke his own regional record with a three-lift (squat, bench press, dead lift) total of 1,095 pounds. That was 75 better than the mark he set last year. Morrow also set regional marks with a 440 squat and 455 dead lift.
The only record Morrow didn't break was the bench press. Runner-up Justin Moss of Burleson did that with a 250 lift.
Morrow's squat was 65 pounds ahead of the field, and his dead lift was 80 better.
The top two lifters in each weight class advance to state. Lifters can also advance with a qualifying total.
That's how Ellison's Isaac Rios punched a ticket to state. He finished third with a 915 total.
Belton's Isaac Jones finished second in the 123 division with a total of 1,085. He was 45 pounds behind champion Tommy Hession of College Station. Jones matched Hession with the top dead lift of 435.
Cove's Tyrese Francis and Harker Heights' Morris Marshall advanced with qualifying totals in the 181 division.
Francis was fifth overall with a total of 1,390. Morris was sixth at 1,375.
Marshall's 625 dead lift topped the field and tied a 17-year-old regional mark. It was the No. 2 dead lift in all divisions.
The state meet is set for March 26 at the Taylor County Expo Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.