HARKER HEIGHTS – Before winning the match on the court, Copperas Cove earned a mental victory.
Due to a gas line break Tuesday at Copperas Cove High School, forcing students to be dismissed early, the Lady Bulldawgs’ District 12-6A contest at Harker Heights was delayed by a day, postponing it to
Wednesday, and once the match began, things did not go according to plan.
Copperas Cove allowed a 22-16 cushion in the first set to completely deflate, immediately dropping it into a hole, but the Lady Bulldawgs clawed their way out, claiming the next three sets en route to a 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 victory.
While the initial showing was disappointing, Copperas Cove head coach Christy Thompson believes it was also beneficial.
“We made a lot of mistakes at critical times,” she said, “but the girls didn’t let that get in their heads. So, when we came out for the second set, they were all playing for each other, picking each other up, playing our game and not letting them take us out of our game.
“They just left it all out on the floor.”
The squads went back and forth en route to a 15-15 tie in the first set, which was broken by the Lady Bulldawgs’ 7-1 outburst, but it was not enough.
Behind senior Brooke Ross’ serving, the Lady Knights recorded eight consecutive points to wrestle momentum away from Copperas Cove, clinching the set on outside hitter Ava McKinzie’s kill.
But Harker Heights could not build on the showing as the Lady Bulldawgs won nine of the second set’s first 11 points and never lost control as they tied the match.
“The first set did not affect us,” Thompson said. “We’ve been teaching the girls grit and fight and how to play every point like it is the last they are going to play. This was a big game for us, and we knew we had to have it to set ourselves apart from everybody else in the standings.
“So, they just got it in their heads that they weren’t going to let anybody bring them down.”
And they did not.
The teams delivered another close affair in the third set, playing to a 19-19 tie before Copperas Cove scored five unanswered points to catapult it to the win, and in the final set, the Lady Bulldawgs used an 8-2 run to create an insurmountable 15-8 advantage.
“In the first set,” Harker Heights head coach Alina Wilder said, “the girls were working together, and they were trusting each other. We were playing with fire.
“We just needed to find a way to carry that over into the second set, and we didn’t do it.”
With the victory, Copperas Cove (24-12, 4-3) maintains sole possession of third place in the district standings, sitting behind undefeated Waco Midway (7-0) and Pflugerville Weiss (5-2), where the Lady
Bulldawgs will travel Friday, while the outcome leaves the Lady Knights (9-24, 2-5) one game behind fourth-place Bryan (3-4) and Hutto (3-4) with five games remaining in the regular-season schedule.
Harker Heights travels to play the Lady Hippos on Friday.
Copperas Cove was swept by the Lady Wolves during the first round of district, and the Lady Knights suffered a 3-1 loss in their first encounter with Hutto.
While it is impossible to predict what the future will hold for the playoff race, Thompson is certain of one thing.
“It is so reassuring as a coach to see that these girls are not going to let anything get them down,” she said.
“These girls always fight so hard, and they play so hard for me. It is nice to see them playing that hard for each other too.”
12-6A VOLLEYBALL
Waco Midway 7-0
Pflugerville Weiss 5-2
Copperas Cove 4-3
Bryan 3-4
Hutto 3-4
Harker Heights 2-5
Temple 0-6
Tuesday’s Games
- Bryan def. Hutto 15-25, 25-12, 25-23, 16-25, 15-7
- Copperas Cove at Harker Heights, ppd. to Weds.
- Waco Midway def. Pflugerville Weiss 25-14, 25-21, 25-11
- BYE: Temple
Wednesday's Game
- Copperas Cove def. Harker Heights 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12
