COPPERAS COVE — Aside from a couple of drives, Friday’s game between Copperas Cove and Waco University was not much of a contest.
“The idea was to come out and impose our will,” said Tony Johnson, head coach of the Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove did impose its will — offensively and defensively — in a 51-18 rout of the Trojans on homecoming.
“The game plan was we knew we were better than them,” Johnson said. “We challenged our kids on Monday to have a great Monday. It was probably one of the best Mondays we’ve ever had.”
The Bulldawgs came into Friday’s homecoming game looking for a spark after having been, as Johnson put it, “embarrassed” by Manor, 42-15, a week ago.
“We challenged them on Monday,” Johnson said. “Come out. Don’t play down to a team you should beat.”
Running back Craig Brown led the way for the Bulldawgs.
Brown amassed 245 all-purpose yards, rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He also hauled in one pass for 33 yards and a touchdown.
In all, Copperas Cove racked up 295 yards on the ground.
In a reserve role, Markis Nash had 55 yards on nine carries, and Ezekiel Kaleopa-Lynn recorded 17 yards on three carries.
Johnson credited the play of the offensive line — specifically the two tackles, Mike Uini and Chris Garcia — with creating gaps for Brown and company to run through.
“(We had a) good push on all cylinders,” Garcia said after the game. “I think the outside plays is where we found the most (success), especially on the cutback with Craig pounding his feet on every play.”
Brown shoved off would-be tackler after would-be tackler throughout the game, running physically on his 33-yard touchdown reception and a 31-yard touchdown run up the middle – both in the second quarter.
Garcia said it is fun to play on the line knowing the guy behind him can create explosive plays like that.
“It gives you a lot of confidence to blow up the guy right in front of you,” he said.
All season, one of Johnson’s focuses for the offense has been to start early.
It took the Bulldawgs a couple of drives to really get rolling. After their first drive stalled near midfield, the Bulldawgs found themselves in good field position after turning the Trojans over on downs.
A few plays after taking over, Brown scooted into the end zone for his first touchdown of the night from 8 yards out.
After another stalled drive, the defense forced another punt — one of seven — for University. From there, the Bulldawgs cruised, scoring on four consecutive drives.
Following Brown’s first three touchdowns of the game, Gabriel Rodriguez hit wide receiver Trishstin Glass on a pass to the outside that Glass took 19 yards for the catch-and-run touchdown. Late in the half, Rodriguez called his own number and scored on a 1-yard keeper.
The only thing stopping the Bulldawgs from keeping the streak going was 16 seconds before halftime, although Brown nearly broke the final play of the half for a 65-yard score, but he was ultimately forced out of bounds after picking up 33 yards to end the half.
As the game wore on, Garcia said he started to notice a change in the Trojan defense.
“We caught them easing up, losing their will,” Garcia said. “We kept on pushing and pushing.”
Upon resumption of play in the second half, the Bulldawgs picked up where they left off, scoring on their first two drives and extending their lead to 48-6.
On the first drive of the second half, Rodriguez found Glass for a second time on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Later, Brown found the end zone for the fourth time in the game – his final score coming from 2 yards out.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldawgs tacked on a field goal — a 23-yarder by Jacob Steverding.
Were it not for a little trickeration, the Bulldawgs looked poised to take a shutout into halftime. With just a few ticks before the break, the Trojans executed a double reverse pass in which the quarterback JaShaun Manghane ultimately found running back Mekhi Sandolph for a 31-yard touchdown pass to get the Trojans on the board.
“I called a timeout because I knew they were gonna do it,” Johnson said of the trick play. “I mean, we talked about it and they still do it. Credit to them.”
All things considered, the Bulldawgs defended the play well. Sandolph just outjumped the Bulldawg defenders, gathered his feet and ran it in.
Defensively, the Bulldawgs played nearly lights out, swarming the Trojan running backs and quarterback for much of the night.
“Our defense, I mean, the first half (was) phenomenal,” said senior linebacker Kevin Pontious. “Everyone was on it, and it was great. Everyone was doing their jobs and playing with their whole heart.”
That said, Pontious said he noticed a change in the Bulldawg defense late in the game. Copperas Cove’s defense held the Trojans to just 252 yards of offense, but 131 of them came on the final two drives of the game.
“I mean, I can say this for myself, too,” Pontious said. “I felt like a lot of us were doing it; after we’d secured the win, we kind of let up a little, and we were just playing a little lazy.
“And that’s not good; that’s never good. In district, we’re not going to have those blowout games all the time. We’re gonna have to go full throttle all the way through the fourth quarter.”
On those two drives, the Bulldawgs yielded two touchdowns by the Trojans to make the final score closer than it was. La Darrius Evans and Sandolph provided the scores for University.
Despite the two late scores, the defense helped fuel the outcome, forcing the early turnover on downs and also coming up with a fumble recovery and interception.
Shortly after Copperas Cove’s second touchdown of the game, Manghane and Sandolph failed to execute a pitch, and Anthony Jackson was there to dive on the loose ball for the Bulldawgs.
Later in the second quarter, Malik Davis stepped in front of a Manghane pass and took it back 29 yards deep into Trojan territory, setting up another Bulldawg scoring drive.
Pontious said every turnover amps him up when he goes back on the field.
“(It’s) like this is gonna happen again,” he said. “And I mean, after their second turnover, I felt like they gave up.”
Friday’s win improved Copperas Cove’s record to 2-2, eclipsing the win total from the previous two seasons in which the Bulldawgs finished with identical 1-9 records.
In Copperas Cove’s two wins this year, the defense has yielded a total of just 27 points, a far cry from a year ago. Johnson acknowledged such.
“They’ve been great all year,” Johnson said. “They’ve bent not (broken) all year, and that was not done here in the past. You look at the film from a year ago, we were getting blown out, guys in the wrong gap.
“We may not be as physical as some of the teams we play, but our coaches have our kids in the right place.”
The Bulldawgs have two weeks to prepare for District 12-6A play when they host Bryan on Sept. 30.
During that time, they look to get healthier.
“We’re still missing our starting safety in (Jayden) Tripplett, who, hopefully, we get back in a couple of weeks,” Johnson said. “We still started tonight without our starting left guard, and so we were able to overcome even some more adversity. Our starting defensive end didn’t play the first quarter.
“So, when we are all healthy and we’re all together, we might be a formidable team, but we got to heal.”
The message to the team in the off week is simple.
“It’s all about confidence,” Johnson said. “They (previous Bulldawg teams) won two games in two years. We’ve won two games in four weeks, and we don’t want it to be our last.
“So that’s the message going into the off week; get your grades right, pass your classes because we have an opportunity to do something that hadn’t been done in a long time.”
Ultimately, the goal is the playoffs — a place the Bulldawgs haven’t been since Jack Welch’s final season in 2018.
“I don’t care if your record is 5-5 or 9-3 or whatever the record is,” Johnson said. “We want to be in the playoffs, and I’m not going to stop being what I want to be.”
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18
- Bryan Rudder 44, Chaparral 14
- Copperas Cove 51, Waco University 18
- Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
- Johnson City 45, Florence 14
- Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
- Little River-Academy 37, Salado 15
- Odessa Permian 28, Harker Heights 27
- San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
- Midlothian 66, Waco 0 (Thur.)
- Red Oak 28, Ellison 21
- Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.