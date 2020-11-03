Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox shot a 68 on Tuesday to win the Llano Invitational at the Legends Golf Club at Lake LBJ in Kingsland.
Fox, a senior who has committed to Mississippi State, hadn’t played the course since eighth-grade, but had no trouble navigating the par-72 layout to finish at 4-under for a three-shot victory.
Fox finished 12-under over her three rounds of the fall season, with two victories and a runner-up finish.
Lampasas won the team title by 50 shots, 316-366, over Boerne. Marble Falls (373) was third. Seven schools partipated in the tourney.
The Lady Badgers’ Lee Ann Parker carded a 71 to finish second. Kylee Rutledge (79) was third, and Shaylee Wolfe (81) finished fourth.
