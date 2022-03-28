Copperas Cove’s Tyler Morrow closed out his high school powerlifting career by repeating as the 114-pound champion on Saturday at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state championships in Abilene.
He wasn’t the area’s only champion.
Gatesville senior Ryan Smiley won the Division 2 (Class 4A) 275-pound title.
Morrow finished first in Division 1 (Class 5A/6A) with a total of 1,180 pounds in the three lifts — squat, bench press and dead lift.
Morrow’s 465-pound dead lift tied a state record set 13 years ago. He had a 480 squat that led the field by 40, and his overall total was 90 ahead of the runner-up.
Morrow lifted 170 more pounds than he did last year, when he won state by a mere 5 pounds, and 85 more than his regional championship total.
“His dedication in the classroom along with balancing his workouts really showed me the grit he had to become a back-to-back state champion,” said Cove powerlifting coach Charles Foster. “Coach (Karl) Koether and I are very proud of Tyler and can’t wait to see him lift at the next level.”
In addition to his state record, Morrow also set regional records in the squat (440), dead lift (455) and for regional total (1,095).
Ellison’s Isaac Rios placed seventh.
Smiley, who finished third last season, lifted 1,880 pounds. His 815 squat was best in his field by 65. His 455 bench was best by 15. His 610 dead lift was just 5 pounds from giving him a sweep of all three lifts.
Smiley won the title by 105 pounds.
Elsewhere in Division I, Belton’s Isaac Jones earned a bronze medal in the 123 class. His tally included a personal-best 440 squat.
Cove’s Tyrese Francis entered the 181 competition as the No. 20 qualifier, but worked his way to a fifth-place finish. Harker Heights’ Morris Marshall was 15th.
In Division 2, Lampasas’ Westen Reid was fourth in the 198 division. He set a school record with a 640 squat. His 1,600 total also set a Badger mark. Reid was seventh last year.
Salado’s Aidan Wilson finished eighth for the second straight year in the 220 division. Wilson recorded a 605 dead lift that was tops in his group.
Lake Belton’s Christian Morales and Salado’s Noah Stephens were eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 114 division.
Salado’s Alejandro Delima and Gatesville’s Caden Brister were 10th and 11th in the 123 group.
Salado’s Gavyn Keyser finished 11th in 242.
Lake Belton’s Adam Walden placed ninth in the superheavyweight division.
Lampasas’ Dominique Wooten was unable to produce a score in the dead lift, costing him a likely top-10 finish in the 165 division.
The state meet was held at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
